DUCSU VP Nur comes under attack at TSC
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 04:13 PM BdST
Nurul Haq Nur, the newly-elected vice president of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, or DUCSU, came under attack as he arrived at the Dhaka University campus to join a rally to mark his stunning victory in the DUCSU elections.
The incident occurred at the Teacher-Student Centre, or TSC, premises around 1.45 pm on Tuesday.
On Monday, Nur produced the biggest shock in DUCSU history by winning the post of vice president.
Nur was speaking to the media around 1:45 pm when a group of students charged at him with batons, reported bdnews24.com photo journalist Mahmud Zaman Ovi, who was at the scene.
Bricks and stones were simultaneously hurled at Nur and his supporters, he added.
Opposition activists including leftists, independents and the BNP-backed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were also holding separate meetings at TSC at the time of the attack.
“All the attackers are members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League led by Ferdous and Sayem,” Anisur Rahman Khandakar, the Chhatra Dal candidate for general secretary of DUCSU, told bdnews24.com.
Five activists of Chhatra Dal, including its leader Touhidul Islam, were injured in the incident, he added.
Later, Nur and his supporters brought out a procession at the DU campus around 2:15 pm to protest the attack.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Journalist Abed Khan appointed chairman of new PIB board of directors
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- In stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- Two sons of Haji Wahed secure bail from High Court over Chawkbazar fire
- Union council chairman detained with pistol at Dhaka airport
- All eight independent candidates win Shamsunnahar Hall posts in DUCSU polls
- DUCSU halls vote results coming out, BCL wins most posts
- Rohingya crisis: Myanmar will ‘not be a hindrance to ICC in anyway’
- Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar
- Bangladesh expresses condolence over fatal Ethiopia Airlines crash
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- Boycotting panels call for DUCSU polls to be scrapped
- All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister
- Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- Ruqayyah Hall incident staged, case to be filed: BCL
- All eight independent candidates win Shamsunnahar Hall posts in DUCSU polls