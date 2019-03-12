Home > Bangladesh

DUCSU VP Nur comes under attack at TSC

Nurul Haq Nur, the newly-elected vice president of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, or DUCSU, came under attack as he arrived at the Dhaka University campus to join a rally to mark his stunning victory in the DUCSU elections. 

The incident occurred at the Teacher-Student Centre, or TSC, premises around 1.45 pm on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nur produced the biggest shock in DUCSU history by winning the post of vice president.

Nur was speaking to the media around 1:45 pm when a group of students charged at him with batons, reported bdnews24.com photo journalist Mahmud Zaman Ovi, who was at the scene.

Bricks and stones were simultaneously hurled at Nur and his supporters, he added.

Opposition activists including leftists, independents and the BNP-backed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were also holding separate meetings at TSC at the time of the attack.

“All the attackers are members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League led by Ferdous and Sayem,” Anisur Rahman Khandakar, the Chhatra Dal candidate for general secretary of DUCSU, told bdnews24.com.

Five activists of Chhatra Dal, including its leader Touhidul Islam, were injured in the incident, he added.

Later, Nur and his supporters brought out a procession at the DU campus around 2:15 pm to protest the attack. 

