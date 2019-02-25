Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 02:59 AM BdST
The young man, who has been killed in a commando operation after hijacking a Biman Bangladesh Airlines, was carrying a toy pistol, police now say.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahabubor Rahman revealed the information on Sunday night after army commandos stormed the plane fatally injuring the suspect.
“The gun with him is actually fake, a toy pistol,” Mahabubor said.
Police were investigating the incident, but were yet to get any details on the suspect’s identity, the CMP commissioner said.
“We are working on it. I hope we’ll get it very soon,” he added.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali told a TV station that the suspect hijacked the plane “after a film actress had refused to marry him”.
Earlier, two passengers said the suspect fired several rounds mid-air after the Dubai-bound plane took off from the airport in Dhaka for its first stop-over, Chattogram.
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB Chairman M Naim Hassan said the suspect wore a wired clothe and seemed “a bit mentally imbalanced”.
The army’s GOC in Chattogram, Major General SM Matiur Rahman, said a pistol was seized from the suspect in his mid-20s.
