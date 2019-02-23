Two killed in Cox’s Bazar land dispute

Police have detained seven people, including a woman, in connection with the violence and recovered six firearms.

The clash occurred in the Bilhachura area around 1 pm on Saturday, said Pekua Police OC Md Zakir Hossain.

The dead were identified as Nezam Uddin, 45, and Azizul Haque aka Rakel, 30.

Pekua Union Parishad Ward-3 Member Momtazul Islam had been involved in a long-term dispute with locals Jamal Shahabuddin and Mohammad Alamgir over the ownership of land in the Bilhachura Waqf State, OC Zakir said, citing locals.

The parties had met several times for arbitration prior to this clash, he said.

“They clashed over the dispute this afternoon. At one point both parties opened fire upon each other. Five to six people were injured. They were rushed to the Pekua Upazila Health Complex were doctors declared two of them dead.”

Both sides fled by the time police arrived on the scene, OC Zakir said.

“Police launched an operation and detained seven people, including a woman, in connection with the clash. Six firearms and a knife were recovered from the suspects.”

Police are working to detain the others involved, he said.