Two killed in Cox’s Bazar land dispute
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2019 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 04:44 PM BdST
Two people have been shot to death in a clash over disputed land in Cox’s Bazar. Three others were injured in the clash.
Police have detained seven people, including a woman, in connection with the violence and recovered six firearms.
The clash occurred in the Bilhachura area around 1 pm on Saturday, said Pekua Police OC Md Zakir Hossain.
The dead were identified as Nezam Uddin, 45, and Azizul Haque aka Rakel, 30.
The parties had met several times for arbitration prior to this clash, he said.
“They clashed over the dispute this afternoon. At one point both parties opened fire upon each other. Five to six people were injured. They were rushed to the Pekua Upazila Health Complex were doctors declared two of them dead.”
Both sides fled by the time police arrived on the scene, OC Zakir said.
“Police launched an operation and detained seven people, including a woman, in connection with the clash. Six firearms and a knife were recovered from the suspects.”
Police are working to detain the others involved, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Dilip Barua blames Amir Hossain Amu
- Construction on Bangabandhu tunnel underneath the Karnaphuli River to start Sunday
- It is unfortunate that chemical warehouses were not moved, says Hasina
- Two killed, six injured in Tangail microbus crash
- In chilling discovery, huge flammables found in burnt Chawkbazar building
- Bangladesh unveils first Shaheed Minar in Netherlands to ‘enhance dignity’ of The Hague
- Coconut tree falls on Dhaka road, kills one, injures seven
- Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed condole Dhaka fire deaths
- Bangladesh displays diversity in International Mother Language Day celebrations in Denmark
- Quader wants ban on CNG cylinders in vehicles following Chawkbazar fire
Most Read
- 11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath
- Gas cylinders became 'as lethal as bombs' during Old Dhaka fire
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans
- PM Hasina returns to Dhaka after six-day tour
- Quader wants ban on CNG cylinders in vehicles following Chawkbazar fire
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire could have been avoided, says Obaidul Quader
- Pregnant mother killed after a driver mows down her family of 8
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’