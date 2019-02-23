Coconut tree falls on Dhaka road, kills one, injures seven

The deceased has been identified as the 23-year-old Mitu Ghosh.

The fatal accident occurred around 9pm on Friday when a roadside coconut tree suddenly collapsed and landed on the street, said Shahbagh Police OC Abul Hassan.

Eight people, including Mitu, were found injured at the spot and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Her fiancé, Dhananjoy Ghosh, was also injured in the incident, added OC Abul Hasssan.

The seven injured people are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. But OC Hassan could not provide any further details about their present state.

The fallen tree has been removed from the road, said Mahfuzur Rahman Rigan, an official at the Fire Service control room.