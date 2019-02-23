Coconut tree falls on Dhaka road, kills one, injures seven
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2019 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 02:00 AM BdST
A rickshaw rider has died and seven others have been injured after being struck by a tree which fell on a road in front of Shishu Academy near the capital’s Doel Chattar.
The deceased has been identified as the 23-year-old Mitu Ghosh.
The fatal accident occurred around 9pm on Friday when a roadside coconut tree suddenly collapsed and landed on the street, said Shahbagh Police OC Abul Hassan.
Eight people, including Mitu, were found injured at the spot and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Her fiancé, Dhananjoy Ghosh, was also injured in the incident, added OC Abul Hasssan.
The seven injured people are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. But OC Hassan could not provide any further details about their present state.
The fallen tree has been removed from the road, said Mahfuzur Rahman Rigan, an official at the Fire Service control room.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coconut tree falls on Dhaka road, kills one, injures seven
- Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed condole Dhaka fire deaths
- Bangladesh displays diversity in International Mother Language Day celebrations in Denmark
- Quader wants ban on CNG cylinders in vehicles following Chawkbazar fire
- bdnews24 publishing limited launches book on ‘most relevant’ Mashrafe
- Rohingya suspect in killing of Ansar member in 2016 camp attack shot dead
- CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire could have been avoided, says Obaidul Quader
- Four killed in ‘shootouts’ with police in Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh and Cox’s Bazar
- Old Dhaka fire: 9 burn victims not ‘out of danger’
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Gas cylinders became 'as lethal as bombs' during Old Dhaka fire
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’
- 'Dream of a safe place': Saudi sisters in hiding in Hong Kong after fleeing family
- Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims
- Old Dhaka fire could have been avoided, says Obaidul Quader
- CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire