Home > Bangladesh

Coconut tree falls on Dhaka road, kills one, injures seven

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2019 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 02:00 AM BdST

A rickshaw rider has died and seven others have been injured after being struck by a tree which fell on a road in front of Shishu Academy near the capital’s Doel Chattar.

The deceased has been identified as the 23-year-old Mitu Ghosh.

The fatal accident occurred around 9pm on Friday when a roadside coconut tree suddenly collapsed and landed on the street, said Shahbagh Police OC Abul Hassan.

Eight people, including Mitu, were found injured at the spot and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Her fiancé, Dhananjoy Ghosh, was also injured in the incident, added OC Abul Hasssan.

The seven injured people are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. But OC Hassan could not provide any further details about their present state.

The fallen tree has been removed from the road, said Mahfuzur Rahman Rigan, an official at the Fire Service control room.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Quader wants ban on CNG cylinders

Dhaka woman killed by falling tree

Saudi king condoles Chawkbazar deaths

Mother Language Day celebrated in Denmark

CID takes samples from people with missing relatives

bpl launches book on ‘most relevant’ Mashrafe

Rohingya suspect in Ansar camp attack shot dead

‘Fire could be have been avoided’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.