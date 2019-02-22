Quader wants ban on CNG cylinders in vehicles following Chawkbazar fire
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2019 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2019 11:58 PM BdST
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader says he wants a government ban on the use of compressed natural gas or CNG cylinders to power vehicles.
He says he has already asked officials to find an alternative to CNG cylinders because of the accidents from cylinder explosions.
The minister was speaking to the media at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday after visiting those burnt and injured in the Chawkbazar fire, which witnesses said was triggered by an explosion of a gas cylinder on a pickup.
The fire devastated a number of vehicles and five buildings at Churihatta overnight on Wednesday, killing at least 67 people and injuring 40 others.
“I’ve asked BRTA to find a solution. I’ve also said it will be better not to use cylinders considering the danger these pose,” he added.
Asked if the government found any alternative to CNG cylinders in vehicles, he said, “I’ve asked them to think about the alternatives and make proposals.”
Bangladesh started using CNG to fuel vehicles in early 2000. This is hailed as friendly to environment and cheap, but experts have warned lack of proper maintenance and mandatory checks are turning the CNG-run vehicles into the equivalent of powerful bombs.
Casualties from explosions of CNG cylinders in vehicles are reported often. The exploded cylinders were not inspected for over five years, according to authorities.
Over 300,000 cars were converted to CNG-powered vehicles in 2000, but only 50,000 have reported for maintenance, while the rest 250,000 posed a serious threat.
