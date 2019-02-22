Bodies of 40 Chawkbazar fire victims handed over to families
Tarek Hasan Nirjhor, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2019 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2019 01:15 AM BdST
The Dhaka Medical College Hospital authorities have handed over bodies of 40 victims of Chawkbazar fire to their families.
Doctor Sohel Mahmood, who heads the hospital’s forensic department, told the media about the handover on Thursday night.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence doused the flames completely after 15 hours of efforts from Wednesday night.
The fire has devastated a number of vehicles on a busy intersection of two narrow lanes and five buildings at Churihatta.
Fire Service officials said 70 body bags were sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
But doctors there counted 67 bodies, after piecing together body parts.
“Some of the bags contained only parts. Considering that, the total number of dead maybe 67,” said Mahmood.
Some of the bodies were burnt so badly it was impossible to identify them.
There were some body parts in a separate bag and the doctors will check whether these belonged to any of the bodies, Mahmood said.
The hospital authorities collected samples from all the bodies and would conduct DNA tests later to identify them, he added.
The relatives of the missing victims have been asked to give their blood and saliva sample to the authorities for the DNA tests.
Families will receive Tk 20,000 each from district authorities to lay the victims to rest, said Senior Assistant Commissioner Imrul Hassan, stationed at the information centre set up by the local administration.
Officials at Azimpur Graveyard said they have readied 85 graves for the fire victims following instructions and buried two while four more bodies were incoming.
The deceased, who have been identified, include:
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims
- Bodies of 40 Chawkbazar fire victims handed over to families
- Tragedy strikes Old Dhaka again as chemical factories not moved away
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Chawkbazar fire victims being buried at Azimpur Graveyard
- Many still missing after Chawkbazar fire kills dozens
- Industries ministry, Fire Service open probe into deadly Chawkbazar fire
- Gas cylinder blast triggered Chawkbazar fire, Minister Humayun says
- Government’s ‘irresponsibility’ behind deadly fire in Old Dhaka, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Eleven Rohingyas detained with 100,000 Yaba pills
Most Read
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- ISIS bride Shamima Begum not a Bangladeshi citizen, government asserts
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?
- Britain is acting against its own law on ISIS bride Shamima: Bangladesh PM’s aide
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze, disrupt supplies
- Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai paid an opposition party for nomination: Hasina
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP