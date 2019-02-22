Bodies of 40 Chawkbazar fire victims handed over to families

Doctor Sohel Mahmood, who heads the hospital’s forensic department, told the media about the handover on Thursday night.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence doused the flames completely after 15 hours of efforts from Wednesday night.

The fire has devastated a number of vehicles on a busy intersection of two narrow lanes and five buildings at Churihatta.

Fire Service officials said 70 body bags were sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

But doctors there counted 67 bodies, after piecing together body parts.

“Some of the bags contained only parts. Considering that, the total number of dead maybe 67,” said Mahmood.

Some of the bodies were burnt so badly it was impossible to identify them.

There were some body parts in a separate bag and the doctors will check whether these belonged to any of the bodies, Mahmood said.

The hospital authorities collected samples from all the bodies and would conduct DNA tests later to identify them, he added.

The relatives of the missing victims have been asked to give their blood and saliva sample to the authorities for the DNA tests.

Families will receive Tk 20,000 each from district authorities to lay the victims to rest, said Senior Assistant Commissioner Imrul Hassan, stationed at the information centre set up by the local administration.

Officials at Azimpur Graveyard said they have readied 85 graves for the fire victims following instructions and buried two while four more bodies were incoming.