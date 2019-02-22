26 women, child return home after serving jail time in India
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2019 12:54 PM BdST
Twenty-six women and a child have returned home after serving jail terms in India on charges of trespass.
The Petrapole Immigration Police handed the women and the child over to Bangladesh authorities at Benapole in the presence of the officials from Border Guards Bangladesh and the immigration police on Thursday night, said local police chief Abul Bashar.
The women are aged between 19 and 40 years.
Three women were handed to a human rights organisation, named ‘Rights’ in Jashore and the rest of them to the Justice and Care, after completion of the legal procedure, said Rabiul Islam, sub-inspector in Benapole Port Police Station. The organisations would take the women to their families, he said.
Some women were illegally trafficked to India with promises of good jobs about two years ago, and some of them five years ago, said Towfiquzzaman, information and investigation officer in the human rights organisation ‘Rights.’
Police detained them as they were looking for jobs. The court sentenced them to varying jail terms.
A human rights organisation ‘Rescue Foundation,’ kept the Bangladeshi citizens in its custody after they had served their jail terms, said Towfiquzzaman.
The trafficked women will be given legal assistance if they want to file a case on the incident, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’
- 26 women, child return home after serving jail time in India
- Mother, earth and human: street art sends message of love for Bangla
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims
- Bodies of 40 Chawkbazar fire victims handed over to families
- Tragedy strikes Old Dhaka again as chemical factories not moved away
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Chawkbazar fire victims being buried at Azimpur Graveyard
- Many still missing after Chawkbazar fire kills dozens
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Many still missing after Chawkbazar fire kills dozens
- August Abchhaya writer made up a blurb using my name: Hasan Azizul Huq
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- Chawkbazar fire victims being buried at Azimpur Graveyard
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?