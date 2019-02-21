Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire

Kawser Ahmed, owner of Al Madina Medical Hall and Dental, was among the dead. The young doctors have been identified as Dr Imtiaz Imrose Rashu and Dr Ashraful.

The two recently graduated from Bangladesh Dental College and joined the facility as private practitioners. The building they were in was opposite to the four-storey building from which the fire spread on Wednesday night.

Kazi Enamul Haque, a young accounting graduate from Suhrawardy College, had gone to the facility for treatment and died in the fire. The bodies of two other persons recovered from the facility are yet to be identified.

So far 67 dead bodies have been recovered from the ruins and sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. For some of the victims, only body parts were found.

Al Madina Medical Hall owner Kawsar’s body was identified by his two brothers, mother and wife on Thursday morning.