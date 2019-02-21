Home > Bangladesh

Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70

  Kamal Hossain Talukder, Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Feb 2019 08:04 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 09:27 AM BdST

A massive blaze has ripped through several buildings in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar, leaving at least 63 people dead.

The fire broke out in a four-storey building behind the Shahi Mosque at Churihatta around 10:30pm on Wednesday and later spread to four other buildings in a grim reminder of the fatal 2010 Nimtali fire.

The ground floor of the building, where the fire originated, housed some shops.

The first floor was being used as a warehouse of plastic goods, cosmetics and perfume.

Some families lived on the other floors, a resident of the area said.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit, said Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

 

More to follow

WARNING:

