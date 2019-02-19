UAE keen to invest in Bangladesh, consider taking in more manpower: Official

The UAE is also considering with importance Bangladesh’s interest to extend its presence in the Gulf nation’s labour market by increasing manpower export, according to Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque.

Shahidul and Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the media after a meeting between the prime minister and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Monday.

The two leaders met at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre, where the UAE is hosting the 14th International Defence Exhibition or IDEX 2019.

“The ruler of Dubai has repeatedly said that the UAE has identified Bangladesh as a big new sector for investment. He also said they will openly consider the manpower issue,” Shahidul said.

The prime minister handed a copy of “Amar Swapno”, the Bangla translation of the book “My Vision” by Al Maktoum himself, to the Dubai ruler.

Photo: Saiful Islam Kallol

Hasina also met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the royal Al Bahr Palace.

The crown prince assured Hasina of looking into Bangladesh’s interest in the labour market and call for investments, according to Secretary Shahidul.

“He said the prime minister will always get priority in the UAE,” Shahidul said.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed interest to visit Bangladesh, according to the secretary.

The two countries will hold foreign office consultation on Tuesday morning, which Shahidul said rarely happens during a prime minister’s visit. Usually foreign office consultation takes place at a separate time when two countries take stock of their relations.

Hasina reached Abu Dhabi on Sunday and visited the defence exhibition after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

She also witnessed the signing of four deals with the UAE. The agreements are expected to draw in “big investments” for the power sector and economic zones of Bangladesh.

She is scheduled to return home on Feb 20, ending the six-day foreign trip, her first after winning elections for the fourth term.

Photo: PID

The prime minister also met Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and inaugural president of the UAE, and late emir of Abu Dhabi, at the palace.

“It was a long, friendly and warm meeting. Many members of the family were present,” Shahidul said.

Fatima Bint Mubarak wanted to know about women education and employment in Bangladesh from Hasina.

She asked the prime minister how Bangladesh achieved sustainable involvement of women in business and NGOs, according to the foreign secretary.

When the prime minister described her government’s efforts for women empowerment, Fatima Bint Mubarak said the UAE had many things to learn from Bangladesh about employment of women in line with Islam, the secretary said.

Photo: Focus Bangla

The prime minister presented Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed with a photo of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Bangladesh's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The crown prince took Hasina to the Al Bahr Palace Majlis after the meeting.

“They have hosted Bangladesh’s prime minister with special honour,” Shahidul said.

They also discussed Rohingya refugee crisis.

Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen accompanied Hasina.