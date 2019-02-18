Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2019 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 12:50 AM BdST
A gas crisis will hit half of Dhaka due to metrorail project work on Tuesday after an outage for a day in parts of the capital.
The gas supply to homes and CNG filling stations in Dhaka’s Azimpur, Dhanmondi and Mipur was turned off for 24 hours for repairs on Saturday amid the SSC exams.
Supply resumed in some areas on Sunday afternoon but consumers complained about low gas pressure.
The Titas Gas Transmission and Supply Company said sorry for the inconvenience as many consumers expressed ire for not notifying them before the disruption on Saturday.
Tie-in work of relocated gas pipeline will start on Tuesday leading to a drop in gas pressure in around half of Dhaka, Golam Mostafa, a Titas spokesman, told bdnews24.com on Sunday night.
“There will be no gas for residential, commercial and industrial users, and CNG filling stations in many areas from 6pm (one Tuesday) to 6am the next day (Wednesday) ,” according to Mostafa.
The areas are Mirpur, Shyamoli, Monipuripara, Agargaon, Mohammdpur, Dhanmondi, Ganabhaban and parliament areas, Kolabagan, Hazaribagh, Dhaka University, BUET, Shahbagh, Green Road, Bangabhaban area, Gopibagh, Swamibagh, Rampura, South Banasree, Nandipara, Moghbazar, Siddheswari, Segunbagicha, Minto Road, Tejgaon, Khilgaon, Basabo, Motijheel, Kamlapur and the entire Old Dhaka.
Titas supplies gas to nearly 2.8 million residences in Dhaka. It also provides gas to various industrial areas and factories.
On Saturday, people of many areas had to queue at restaurants for food, but many failed to buy any. Vehicles had to wait for gas for a long time at the CNG filling stations.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Poet Al Mahmud laid to rest in Brahmanbaria
- Hasina visits International Defence Exhibition 2019 in UAE
- PM Hasina condemns terror attack on Indian forces in Kashmir
- Trainee lawyer arrested on charges of murdering former Notre Dame College student
- India motor rally marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary reaches Bangladesh
- Amar Ekushey Book Fair stalls suffer huge damage in storm
- Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions
- Ex-minister Shajahan heading panel to bring order to roads
- Chattogram gas outage enters second day
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum
- India levies 200% customs duty on Pakistan imports
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank approves three more private commercial banks
- Mild earthquake felt in Chattogram
- Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions
- Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request