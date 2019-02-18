Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday

The gas supply to homes and CNG filling stations in Dhaka’s Azimpur, Dhanmondi and Mipur was turned off for 24 hours for repairs on Saturday amid the SSC exams.

Supply resumed in some areas on Sunday afternoon but consumers complained about low gas pressure.

The Titas Gas Transmission and Supply Company said sorry for the inconvenience as many consumers expressed ire for not notifying them before the disruption on Saturday.

Tie-in work of relocated gas pipeline will start on Tuesday leading to a drop in gas pressure in around half of Dhaka, Golam Mostafa, a Titas spokesman, told bdnews24.com on Sunday night.

“There will be no gas for residential, commercial and industrial users, and CNG filling stations in many areas from 6pm (one Tuesday) to 6am the next day (Wednesday) ,” according to Mostafa.

The areas are Mirpur, Shyamoli, Monipuripara, Agargaon, Mohammdpur, Dhanmondi, Ganabhaban and parliament areas, Kolabagan, Hazaribagh, Dhaka University, BUET, Shahbagh, Green Road, Bangabhaban area, Gopibagh, Swamibagh, Rampura, South Banasree, Nandipara, Moghbazar, Siddheswari, Segunbagicha, Minto Road, Tejgaon, Khilgaon, Basabo, Motijheel, Kamlapur and the entire Old Dhaka.

Titas supplies gas to nearly 2.8 million residences in Dhaka. It also provides gas to various industrial areas and factories.

On Saturday, people of many areas had to queue at restaurants for food, but many failed to buy any. Vehicles had to wait for gas for a long time at the CNG filling stations.