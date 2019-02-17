Hasina flies to Abu Dhabi from Munich
Reazul Bashar, from Abu Dhabi bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 11:10 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Abu Dhabi after participating in the International Security Conference in Munich.
The prime minister and her delegation reached Abu Dhabi via Doha at 6:30 am local time on Sunday after they departed Munich aboard an Etihad Airways flight on Saturday night.
Hasina is to join the 14th International Defence Exhibition-2019 (IDEx-2019) on the first day of her three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.
During her visit Sheikh Hasina will meet Sheikha Fatima Binte Mubarak Al Ketbi, wife of the late founding president of the, UAE Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at Al Bahar Palace.
According to her itinerary, Hasina will hold bilateral talks Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the UAE and the ruler of the emirate of Dubai.
The prime minister will also attend a programme hosted by expatriate Bangladeshis in Abu Dhabi. She will return home on Feb 20 after concluding her visit.
Sheikh Hasina reached Munich on Thursday afternoon for a six-day trip abroad.
This was Hasina’s first trip outside the country since she formed the government for the third consecutive term after the Awami League’s victory in the Dec 30 election.
Hasina joined the inaugural ceremony of the 55th International Security Conference in Munich on Friday along with other heads of state, policymakers, members of think tanks and top business leaders.
She spoke at a round table conference titled “Health in Crisis- WHO Cares’ organised by the Centre for Strategies and International Studies and the World Health Organisation on Friday.
Nobel laureate Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and Dr Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, met Sheikh Hasina during the conference.
Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens AG and Hans Wolfgang Kunz, chief executive of Veridos GMBH met the prime minister. Veridos GMBH is implementing the e-passport in Bangladesh.
A primary contract was signed with Siemens in Germany on Saturday to build a 3,600 megawatt LNG-based power plant in Payra.
