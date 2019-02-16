ICAN wants Bangladesh to help denuclearise South Asia: Official
Reazul Bashar from Munich, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2019 05:36 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 05:36 AM BdST
Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the Nobel Peace Prize winner International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons or ICAN, hopes Bangladesh will play a role in the denuclearisation of South Asia.
She expressed the hope in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference 2019 on Friday.
Fihn met Hasina at the Sheraton hotel to thank her for Bangladesh’s firm stance on denuclearisation issue, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque told the media.
Bangladesh is among the 122 countries that supported the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
“Beatrice Fihn praised Bangladesh and hoped the country would play a leading role in denuclearisation of South Asia,” he said.
Among the South Asian nations, rivals India and Pakistan are armed with nuclear weapons.
Fihn praised Hasina for her diplomatic efforts for peace when the two countries conducted nuclear weapon tests, according to Shahidul.
Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim was also present at the media briefing.
