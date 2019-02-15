Shahriar meets UN high commissioner for human rights in Geneva

The high commissioner conveyed her personal greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and congratulated Bangladesh on her re-election to the Human Rights Council (HRC) during the meeting on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.

She assured Shahriar of continued engagement of her office “in realising the newly elected government’s commitments to promoting the rule of law, good governance and human rights".

Bachelet also welcomed Bangladesh’s “positive consideration” of developing an action plan for implementing the recommendations from its third cycle Universal Periodic Review in HRC last year.

The state minister said Bangladesh government will make all efforts to deliver on the huge mandate given by the electorate to consolidate democracy and for sustainable development.

He thanked the high commissioner for her office’s participation in the seminar on ‘Bangladesh and Human Rights’ on Feb 10 in Dhaka.