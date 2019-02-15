BGB starts criminal cases against two killed in Thakurgaon firing
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2019 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 07:53 PM BdST
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has started criminal cases in Thakurgaon against 19 people, including two slain victims, and 250 unidentified people.
Haripur Police Station OC Amiruzzaman said Bokua Union Betna BGB Camp Company Commander Ziaur Rahman lodged two cases on Thursday night.
Three people were shot by the BGB in the union's Baharampur village on Tuesday. According to the BGB, the locals attacked them when they seized a stolen cow. The BGB retaliated by opening fire on them, leaving three people dead. At least 20 more were injured in the incident.
But the villagers alleged that they had tried to stop the BGB personnel when the troopers had attempted to seize their cattle by claiming that those were smuggled cows. Enraged by the resistance, the BGB shot dead three people.
In one case, the border guards accused the villagers of causing obstruction to government work, attacking BGB members and attempting to destroy lives, said OC Amiruzzaman.
"Nineteen people have been named in this case and another 250 unidentified people have been accused."
"In another case, allegations of cattle smuggling and hijacking have been brought against five people including teacher Nabab Ali and farmer Sadekul Islam, who were shot dead,” said the OC.
The villagers have not filed complaints yet, he said
