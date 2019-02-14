Phase-3 elections to 127 Upazilas on Mar 24
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 07:02 PM BdST
The third phase of the fifth Upazila council elections will be held in 127 units of the local government body on Mar 24.
The Election Commission will accept nomination papers for chairman, vice-chairman and female vice-chairperson posts until Feb 26, according to the schedule announced on Thursday.
The nominations can be withdrawn until Mar 7 after scrutiny on Feb 28.
The first phase election to 87 Upazilas will be held on Mar 10, the second-phase ballot in 129 Upazilas on Mar 18 and the fourth phase on Mar 31, according to the schedule announced earlier.
The elections in the remaining Upazilas will be held on Jul 18. The elections for the last two phases have not been scheduled yet.
