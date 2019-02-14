Phase-3 elections to 127 Upazilas on Mar 24

The Election Commission will accept nomination papers for chairman, vice-chairman and female vice-chairperson posts until Feb 26, according to the schedule announced on Thursday.

The nominations can be withdrawn until Mar 7 after scrutiny on Feb 28.

The 127 Upazila Parishads going to vote in the third phase are in 25 districts in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Chattrogram divisions, according to EC Joint Secretary (Public Relations) SM Asaduzzaman.

The first phase election to 87 Upazilas will be held on Mar 10, the second-phase ballot in 129 Upazilas on Mar 18 and the fourth phase on Mar 31, according to the schedule announced earlier.

The elections in the remaining Upazilas will be held on Jul 18. The elections for the last two phases have not been scheduled yet.