DMP issues guideline to control traffic for Bishaw Ijtema

The Islamic event will continue from Feb 15 to Feb 18.

PARKING FOR VEHICLES

No vehicles can be parked on streets or beside the streets from Rainbow Crossing to Dhour Bridge via Abdullahpur and also from Rampura Bridge to Pragati Sarani.

Vehicles used for travelling to the congregation venue can be parked at following places according to the division they come from:

A) Chattogram Division: Gowsul Azam Avenue (from the eastern end of Sector No. 13 to Gharib Nawaz Road via the western end of Sector No. 13)

B) Dhaka Division: From Sonargaon Janapath intersection to Diyabari Khalpar

C) Sylhet Division: Sector 15 in Uttara to Diyabari intersection

D) Khulna Division: Open area in Sectors 17 and 18, including the main road

E) Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh Division: Prottyasha Housing

F) Barishal Division: BIWTA Landing Station near Dhour Bridge Crossing

G) Dhaka Metropolitan: Open spaces on Shahjalal Avenue in Uttara, Nikunja-1 and Nikunja-2

Preparations for Biswa Ijtema under way on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi on the outskirts of the capital on Tuesday. The four-day congregation of Sunni Muslims, organised by the Tabligh Jamaat, is starting on Friday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The driver or their helper must remain in the vehicle while parked at designated place and exchange mobile phone numbers with vehicle owners in case they need to contact each other immediately, according to the notice.

DIVERSION

Traffic diversions will be in force on the days of final prayers, from 4am on Saturday and Monday.

The diversion points are—Mohakhali intersection, Hotel Radisson, Pragati Sarani, loop-2 under Pragati Sarani, Dhaour Bridge and Uttara Sector 18 near Beribadh

Vehicles can run on these routes:

♦ Abdullahpur-bound vehicles from Shulia have to divert to Dhour Bridge crossing and then to Mirpur Beribadh.

♦ Abdullahpur bound inter-district buses, trucks, covered vans and other vehicles from Mohakhali Bus Terminal have to turn left and take Bijoy Sarani-Gabtali route.

♦ Buses, trucks, covered vans from Kakoli to Uttara will be diverted at the Hotel Radisson point. These vehicles have to take an alternative route.

♦ Private cars, microbuses, auto-rickshaws from Kakoli, Mirpur to Uttara will be diverted at Nikunja-1 gate.

♦ Vehicles from Pragati Sarani to Abdullahpur will be diverted at the loop-2 under Kuril flyover and have to take alternative roads.

♦ On the days of final prayers, on Feb 16 and 18, vehicles for airlines and crew, fire service vehicles, law-enforcement cars and ambulances will be allowed to use the Airport Road.

♦ Minibuses and microbuses arranged by the Dhaka Traffic North Division will offer free services for carrying passengers to and from the airport, available at the gate of Nikunja-1 residential area on the days of final prayers.

The police’s Uttara Traffic Zone can be contacted on 01713-398494 and 01912-015939 for any information related to traffic.