Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 10:38 PM BdST
The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam has “protested” the bdnews24.com story on the meeting between NOAB leaders and PM’s Adviser Salman F Rahman.
In an email sent on Thursday, 24 hours after the story was published, he said: “A delegation of Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) met with Mr Salman F Rahman on issue facing the newspaper industry, especially those rising from the 9th Wage Board. Since Mr Rahman is the PM’s advisor on the private sector, and since NOAB represents all private sector newspapers it is only natural that newspaper owners’ association will take up the matter with him.
|Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
The news story was based on a NOAB press release and statements of some of the meeting participants who spoke to bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity. bdnews24.com stands by its story.


