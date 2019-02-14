Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds

In an email sent on Thursday, 24 hours after the story was published, he said: “A delegation of Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) met with Mr Salman F Rahman on issue facing the newspaper industry, especially those rising from the 9th Wage Board. Since Mr Rahman is the PM’s advisor on the private sector, and since NOAB represents all private sector newspapers it is only natural that newspaper owners’ association will take up the matter with him.

"The meeting only discussed matters pertaining to the newspaper industry and did not discuss Beximco coverage by any particular media including The Daily Star which I have the honour to edit. I protest the slant of the news and some quotes attributed to me which could have been easily verified by asking me directly instead of attributing to a source which remained unnamed.”



The news story was based on a NOAB press release and statements of some of the meeting participants who spoke to bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity. bdnews24.com stands by its story.