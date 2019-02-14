Home > Bangladesh

Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2019 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 10:38 PM BdST

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam has “protested” the bdnews24.com story on the meeting between NOAB leaders and PM’s Adviser Salman F Rahman.

In an email sent on Thursday, 24 hours after the story was published, he said: “A delegation of Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) met with Mr Salman F Rahman on issue facing the newspaper industry, especially those rising from the 9th Wage Board. Since Mr Rahman is the PM’s advisor on the private sector, and since NOAB represents all private sector newspapers it is only natural that newspaper owners’ association will take up the matter with him.

"The meeting only discussed matters pertaining to the newspaper industry and did not discuss Beximco coverage by any particular media including The Daily Star which I have the honour to edit. I protest the slant of the news and some quotes attributed to me which could have been easily verified by asking me directly instead of attributing to a source which remained unnamed.”

Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment


The news story was based on a NOAB press release and statements of some of the meeting participants who spoke to bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity. bdnews24.com stands by its story.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Myanmar authorities had earlier removed Saint Martin’s island from one of the country’s maps on its websites following protests by Bangladesh.

Myanmar again claims island, envoy summoned

Garo girl rape suspect held

Compensation sought for Thakurgaon deaths

Polls to 127 Upazilas on Mar 24

DMP issues traffic guideline

Fire at Suhrawardy Hospital

KM Nurul

Be unbiased in polls duty: CEC

Two die as bus falls into ditch in Rajbari

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.