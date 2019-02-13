Home > Bangladesh

Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled

  Court Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Feb 2019 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2019 06:18 PM BdST

A court has cancelled bail for Shafat Ahmed and ordered him to be sent to prison. 
Related Stories

The son of an Apan Jewellers’ owner, he is under trial for the rape of two girls in Banani’s Raintree Hotel.

Dhaka’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Khadem Ul Kayes ordered Shafat to be sent to prison on Wednesday.

He had secured bail citing ill health, but could not provide evidence of his ailment, said special state counsel Afroza Farhana Ahmed Orange.

The bail petition submitted by Nayem Ashraf, Shafat’s friend and co-accused, who has been behind bars, has also been denied.

On Wednesday, the case’s plaintiff was cross-examined by the defence. The court has scheduled Mar 6 for remaining cross-examinations.  

Shafat and Nayem are accused of raping the two university students in a room of Banani's Raintree hotel after inviting them to Shafat’s birthday party at the hotel's rooftop on Mar 28 of 2017.

Shafat is the son of Dildar Ahmed, one of the owners of Apan Jewellers. Three others are accused of aiding the crime. They are Shafat's friend Shadman Sakif, and Shafat's driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali who filmed the rapes.

All five were indicted for trial on Jul 17 that year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

All parliamentary panels formed

Matiur Rahman, Mahfuz Anam greet Salman Rahman

Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas

House of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law razed

PM urges BNP, Oikya front to join parliament

File Photo

Banani rapes: Shafat’s bail cancelled

Former judge fined over contempt of court

Hasina to meet Merkel in Munich

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.