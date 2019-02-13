Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
Published: 13 Feb 2019 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2019 06:18 PM BdST
A court has cancelled bail for Shafat Ahmed and ordered him to be sent to prison.
The son of an Apan Jewellers’ owner, he is under trial for the rape of two girls in Banani’s Raintree Hotel.
Dhaka’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Khadem Ul Kayes ordered Shafat to be sent to prison on Wednesday.
He had secured bail citing ill health, but could not provide evidence of his ailment, said special state counsel Afroza Farhana Ahmed Orange.
The bail petition submitted by Nayem Ashraf, Shafat’s friend and co-accused, who has been behind bars, has also been denied.
On Wednesday, the case’s plaintiff was cross-examined by the defence. The court has scheduled Mar 6 for remaining cross-examinations.
Shafat and Nayem are accused of raping the two university students in a room of Banani's Raintree hotel after inviting them to Shafat’s birthday party at the hotel's rooftop on Mar 28 of 2017.
Shafat is the son of Dildar Ahmed, one of the owners of Apan Jewellers. Three others are accused of aiding the crime. They are Shafat's friend Shadman Sakif, and Shafat's driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali who filmed the rapes.
All five were indicted for trial on Jul 17 that year.
