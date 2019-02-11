Home > Bangladesh

Two domestic workers accused in the murder of former Eden College principal

Two domestic workers have been accused in the case over the murder of former Eden College Principal Mahfuza Chowdhury Parveen.

The victim’s husband, former Chhatra League leader Ismat Quadir Gama, filed the case on Monday morning at the New Market police Station, said DMP Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Maruf Hossain Sardar.

The two domestic workers, Reshma and Swapna, have been missing since Parveen’s body was recovered on Sunday from the family’s flat at Sukonna Towers on Elephant Road.

“Another domestic worker named Runu worked at the home,” police official Sardar told bdnews24.com. “She is also under suspicion. But she has not been named in the case.”

Law enforcers are working to arrest Reshma and Swapna, he said.

The police official said it is not yet clear what the perpetrators robbed from the flat.

Parveen’s husband Ismat Quadir Gama is also the vice chairman of the Freedom Fighters Council. He served as the general secretary of the Chhatra League in the early seventies.

