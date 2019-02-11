Two domestic workers accused in the murder of former Eden College principal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2019 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 01:39 PM BdST
Two domestic workers have been accused in the case over the murder of former Eden College Principal Mahfuza Chowdhury Parveen.
The victim’s husband, former Chhatra League leader Ismat Quadir Gama, filed the case on Monday morning at the New Market police Station, said DMP Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Maruf Hossain Sardar.
The two domestic workers, Reshma and Swapna, have been missing since Parveen’s body was recovered on Sunday from the family’s flat at Sukonna Towers on Elephant Road.
“Another domestic worker named Runu worked at the home,” police official Sardar told bdnews24.com. “She is also under suspicion. But she has not been named in the case.”
Law enforcers are working to arrest Reshma and Swapna, he said.
The police official said it is not yet clear what the perpetrators robbed from the flat.
Parveen’s husband Ismat Quadir Gama is also the vice chairman of the Freedom Fighters Council. He served as the general secretary of the Chhatra League in the early seventies.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chattogram Bar Association chief from BNP, general secretary from AL
- Three die after car rams covered van in Munshiganj
- Two domestic workers accused in the murder of former Eden College principal
- DNCC polls: Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul launches campaign
- DUCSU polls on Mar 11, deadline for nomination forms Mar 2
- Seven years not enough to crack journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder mystery
- RAB mobile court seals off 10 coaching centres in Dhaka, jails eight
- Eight Buddhist families return to Myanmar from Bangladesh border
- Opposition MP Rustum Faraji to head oversight committee on public accounts
- Former Eden college principal found dead in her Dhaka flat; house help suspected
Most Read
- Former Eden College principal murdered at home by house helps, police suspect
- Standard Chartered customers can now transfer funds to bKash accounts
- RAB mobile court seals off 10 coaching centres in Dhaka, jails eight
- SSC tests of Feb 16, 17 and 18 deferred due to Biswa Ijtema
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’
- Syed Ashraf’s sister Zakia Noor Lipi elected uncontested from Kishoreganj-1
- Over 150 Myanmar Buddhists take shelter at border with Bangladesh
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India
- Eight Buddhist families return to Myanmar from Bangladesh border
- Hasina wants master plan for grassroots development