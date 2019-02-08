RAB shuts down four coaching centres in Keraniganj

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also fined the tutors for violating the government’s order to stop coaching candidates during the public exams.

Shotota Coaching Centre, MR Coaching Centre, Confidence Coaching Centre and Pathshala Coaching Centre have been shut down, RAB-10 Commander Maj Syed Imran Hossain.

“Students were seen attending classes in the coaching centres during the raid. There were SSC examinees attending math classes in MR and Pathshala. The SSC math test is scheduled for Saturday.”

The government has ordered to keep all coaching centres in the country closed during the SSC and equivalent exams in a bid to prevent question leak. The ban began on Jan 27 and will end on Feb 27.

The government issued a guideline restricting teachers from tutoring student of their own institutions in 2012. After hearing several petitions that challenged the move to stop private coaching, the High Court on Thursday said the guideline was ‘valid’.

The guideline says a teacher can tutor maximum 10 students from other institutions after submitting their details to the head of their own institution and securing their approval.