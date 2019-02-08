College girl killed ‘for refusing to marry man’, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect, ‘Sohag’, 21, who the law enforcers say admitted to committing the crime.

Benazir Jahan Mukta, 19, a second-year honours student of Jhalakathi Mohila College, was slaughtered near her house at Barikaran village on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Jhalakathi Acting Superintendent of Police Md Zahangir Alam said at a news conference on Friday that Sohag, who hails from Patuakhali, worked in a factory in Dhaka.

Sohag told police that he developed a relationship with Mukta over phone and proposed that she marry him after sensing that she was in relationships with others, according to Zahangir.

As Mukta rejected his proposal, Sohag told police, he became angry and killed the girl by slitting her throat with a knife when she was on her way back home from college.

Sohag was arrested in Patuakhali’s Kolaparha later in the night, the police officer said.