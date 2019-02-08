Home > Bangladesh

30 Rohingyas rescued from human traffickers in Cox's Bazar: BGB

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2019 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 08:15 PM BdST

Thirty Rohingya refugees have been rescued in Cox’s Bazar while they were being smuggled on boats headed to Malaysia.

Two suspected human traffickers were also detained in the raids at Shabrang Union’s Golarchar area and Baharchhara Union’s Noakhalia Para, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said on Friday.

The men identified as Mohammed Humayun, 20, and Mohammed Habibullah, 22, had been picking up Rohingya men and women from camps in Teknaf and Ukhia.

After being tipped off, two BGB teams carried out the rescue drives in the early hours of Friday, said Lt Col Md Asadud-Zaman Chowdhury, chief of BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion.

“We found 12 Rohingyas waiting to board a trawler in Golarchar of Shah Porir Dwip. There were three men, six women and three children who were with a smuggler. And in Noakhalia Para, there were 11 women and four children among the 18 Rohingyas we rescued.”

Cases will be started against the detained smugglers who are currently being questioned for information on others involved in the trafficking ring, he added.

 

