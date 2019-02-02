Two ‘cattle thieves’ lynched by mob in Gazipur
An angry mob has beaten two suspected thieves to death at Kaliakair Upazila in Gazipur.
They were part of a gang who allegedly tried to steal cattle from the upazila’s Naola area early on Saturday, said Md Alamgir, chief of Kaliakair Police Station.
The dead men were between 25 to 30 years of age. Police could not immediately provide details of their identities.
Six cows had been stolen by the thieves from the houses of Md Shajahan and several others in Naola and Atabaha area.
The gang later moved to Abdus Samad’s house in Bariabaha area. The neighbours woke up when they sensed the presence of the thieves, OC Alamgir said citing the locals.
“Following an announcement from a local mosque, the locals rushed to the scene and got hold of two of them. One of them was beaten to death at the scene while another died after reaching the hospital.”
Other members of the gang fled away after putting the cattle on a truck, he said.
Another angry mob in Gazipur had lynched two suspected robbers on Tuesday.
