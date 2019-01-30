Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
Published: 30 Jan 2019 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 09:40 PM BdST
In a desperate move to save the rivers of Bangladesh from being encroached upon, the High Court has accorded the Turag the status of ‘legal person’.
The order will be effective for all rivers in Bangladesh.
A company or other entity which has legal rights and is subject to obligations is ‘legal person’ while ‘natural person’ is a human being, as opposed to a ‘legal person’ created by law.
Wednesday's High Court orders recognised some legal rights of the rivers in Bangladesh.
They will release the rest of the verdict with ‘important instructions’ on saving the rivers on Thursday.
“Illegal grabbers are regularly encroaching on the rivers. The rivers are getting narrow due to the illegal structures. Considering these, the river Turag is declared legal/juristic person,” the court says.
It also says a failure to save the rivers from encroachment and lack of navigability will surely put Bangladesh and its people at risk.
The High Court started issuing the orders on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh in 2016 following a media report that illegal structures had been constructed by filling up parts of the Turag.
The court in 2017 ordered an investigation to find out whether there are any illegally constructed structures remained on the river after eviction drives.
It had also asked the authorities to make a complete list of all involved in the river-filling. After the list was made, the individuals and firms named in it were included as parties to the case.
In the orders, the High Court said there would have been no need for it to judge the case had the authorities properly followed previous court orders to save the four rivers in Dhaka – Buriganga, Shitalakkhya, Turag, and Balu.
Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of 'legal person' to save them from encroachment
