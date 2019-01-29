Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 08:47 PM BdST
The foreign ministry has summoned the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka to protest “fabricated and baseless” statement that Bangladeshis were involved in a terrorist attack on a police post at Maungdaw Township near the border.
Lwin Oo met Md Delwar Hossain, director general of the foreign ministry’s Southeast Asia wing, on Tuesday afternoon. The envoy was asked to explain “irresponsible and false” allegations by the officials of the General Administration Department of Myanmar implicating Bangladesh in the attack.
“Myanmar is making absolutely false and fabricated statements,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen later told reporters when asked.
Later the foreign ministry in a statement said the government is “utterly disgruntled” to notice some reports in Myanmar media based on irresponsible and false allegations by the officials of the General Administration Department of Myanmar implicating Bangladesh in the terrorist attack on a police post at Maungdaw Township near Boundary Pillar No. 41 in the early hours of Jan 24.
“The allegations are found to be absolutely fabricated and baseless.”
“It is affirmed that there was neither any border crossing by any group from Bangladesh nor any incident of firing from Bangladesh side towards any direction on that particular day,” read the statement.
“The allegation is fabricated and highly derogatory to the reputation of Bangladesh, a country that persistently strives for peace and stability all over the world.
“As on previous occasions, differences in narratives of various media houses and government officials of Myanmar are clearly evident and it usually happens when stories are fabricated.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- Bangladesh slips six steps on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- Jatiya Oikya Front chief Kamal Hossain returns from Singapore
- Suspected robber killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Feni
- Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
- Two killed, two more missing as truck falls into Turag river in Ashulia
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- Rape suspect killed in 'shootout' with police in Chattogram
- High Court says ‘justice met’ in full verdict on raising Khaleda’s punishment
Most Read
- Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- RAB mobile court fines 14 Bashundhara City food shops Tk 3.1 million
- Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
- Sultan Mansur claims he never left Awami League
- Rape suspect killed in 'shootout' with police in Chattogram
- Capital flight cost Bangladesh around $6bn in 2015: GFI
- Cold wave likely to hit Bangladesh in early February
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- High Court says ‘justice met’ in full verdict on raising Khaleda’s punishment