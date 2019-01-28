Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 06:10 PM BdST
Afsan Chowdhury and three others have won the Bangla Academy Prize for contributions to Bangla literature.
Researcher and columnist Afsan Chowdhury has received the award for his writing on the Liberation War.
Kazi Rosy won in the poetry category, Dr MA Mohit Kamal in the fiction category and Syed Mohammad Shahed in the essay and research category.
The awards for 2018 were announced by Bangla Academy Director General and poet Habibullah Sirazi at a press briefing at the Bangla Academy premises.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present the awards to the winners at the inauguration of the Omor Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1.
The Bangla Academy can present awards in 10 categories – poetry, fiction, essays, research, translation, Liberation War literature, biography or memoir, plays, research/technology/environment and children’s literature.
The Bangla Academy director general did not state why prizes were not given in the remaining six categories.
