Hasina calls for national unity to drive through difficult road for development
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2019 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 09:18 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has urged all to forge a national unity setting aside all differences in order to carry Bangladesh through difficult times for development.
In a televised speech on Friday, she called upon the opposition MPs-elect to take oath and promised that their views and constructive criticism will be properly valued in parliament.
It was her first address to the nation after taking oath as prime minister for a historic fourth time on Jan 7 following her Awami League party's sweeping election win.
The prime minister said Bangladesh is much more developed now than it was when her party returned to power a decade ago.
She rattled off a list of the development achievements of her government in the past two terms and revealed her future plans.
“We have much work to do because we want to further develop the country. We have a difficult road ahead of us. I believe we will be able to ride out the tough time together by the grace of Allah,” she said.
“Now we need national unity. We must move ahead together sinking our differences. The spirit of the Liberation War, secularism, democratic values, equality, justice, development and progress will be the common thread uniting us.
“We’ve formed government after winning the election. All the citizens of the country, no matter which party they belong to or what their views are, are equal in the government’s eyes. We will work for all,” Hasina said.
Her party won 257 seats out of 299 parliamentary constituencies in the elections while its rival the BNP’s Jatiya Oikya Front alliance secured only eight seats.
The BNP sat out of parliament for five years after the boycott of the 2014 polls. It contested in the last election under the umbrella of the Oikya Front alliance led by Dr Kamal Hossain with party chief Khaleda Zia in jail for corruption.
The party and its allies rejected the results of the 11th parliamentary polls.
They have demanded fresh elections alleging widespread vote rigging and intimidation of their candidates and supporters.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Family says teenage daughter raped by two men at Gopalganj
- Road accidents caused 7,221 deaths in 2018: Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Organisation
- Bangladesh consul general meets Ontario lieutenant governor
- Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa by ‘extortionists’
- 13 brickfield workers crushed to death as truck overturns in Cumilla
- Bangladesh anti-graft agency to freeze, attach assets during investigations
- WFP’s Princess Sarah Zeid suggests ‘multi-track diplomacy’ to resolve Rohingya crisis
- Bangladesh president, PM greet Indian counterparts on Republic Day
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- Hasina to address nation Friday as her fourth term starts
Most Read
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- BNP to boycott Dhaka North mayoral by-polls, Upazila council elections
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- I gave my opinion, selectors decided: Mashrafe on Sabbir’s surprise inclusion
- 13 brickfield workers crushed to death as truck overturns in Cumilla
- Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa by ‘extortionists’
- Trump congratulates Hasina on her re-election