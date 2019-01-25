Hasina calls for national unity to drive through difficult road for development

In a televised speech on Friday, she called upon the opposition MPs-elect to take oath and promised that their views and constructive criticism will be properly valued in parliament.

It was her first address to the nation after taking oath as prime minister for a historic fourth time on Jan 7 following her Awami League party's sweeping election win.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is much more developed now than it was when her party returned to power a decade ago.

She rattled off a list of the development achievements of her government in the past two terms and revealed her future plans.

“We have much work to do because we want to further develop the country. We have a difficult road ahead of us. I believe we will be able to ride out the tough time together by the grace of Allah,” she said.

“Now we need national unity. We must move ahead together sinking our differences. The spirit of the Liberation War, secularism, democratic values, equality, justice, development and progress will be the common thread uniting us.

“We’ve formed government after winning the election. All the citizens of the country, no matter which party they belong to or what their views are, are equal in the government’s eyes. We will work for all,” Hasina said.

Her party won 257 seats out of 299 parliamentary constituencies in the elections while its rival the BNP’s Jatiya Oikya Front alliance secured only eight seats.

The BNP sat out of parliament for five years after the boycott of the 2014 polls. It contested in the last election under the umbrella of the Oikya Front alliance led by Dr Kamal Hossain with party chief Khaleda Zia in jail for corruption.

The party and its allies rejected the results of the 11th parliamentary polls.

They have demanded fresh elections alleging widespread vote rigging and intimidation of their candidates and supporters.