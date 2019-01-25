13 brickfield workers crushed to death as truck overturns in Cumilla

The truck laden with coal fell on their hut at around 7am Friday, said Chauddagram Police OC Mahfuzur Rahman.

Two more workers have been admitted to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased were all male workers who lived in ‘Kazi and Co’, a brickfield located in Narayanpur of Gholpasha Union.

The truck was supplying coal to the brickfield, which had a hut for workers next to a pile of coal, Cumilla Fire Service Official Nazir Ahmed told bdnews24.com from the accident site.

“The driver of the truck was backing the vehicle to dump the coal on that pile when it overturned and fell on the hut where the workers were sleeping,”

Police could not immediately provide information on their identities.