13 brickfield workers crushed to death as truck overturns in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2019 09:35 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 09:58 AM BdST
Thirteen workers have been killed by a truck that overturned at a brickfield in Cumilla’s Chauddagram.
The truck laden with coal fell on their hut at around 7am Friday, said Chauddagram Police OC Mahfuzur Rahman.
Two more workers have been admitted to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital with serious injuries.
The deceased were all male workers who lived in ‘Kazi and Co’, a brickfield located in Narayanpur of Gholpasha Union.
The truck was supplying coal to the brickfield, which had a hut for workers next to a pile of coal, Cumilla Fire Service Official Nazir Ahmed told bdnews24.com from the accident site.
“The driver of the truck was backing the vehicle to dump the coal on that pile when it overturned and fell on the hut where the workers were sleeping,”
Police could not immediately provide information on their identities.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh anti-graft agency to freeze, attach assets during investigations
- WFP’s Princess Sarah Zeid suggests ‘multi-track diplomacy’ to resolve Rohingya crisis
- Bangladesh president, PM greet Indian counterparts on Republic Day
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- Hasina to address nation Friday as her fourth term starts
- Ansar commandant caught while offering kickback to official, says ACC
- Two lighter vessels sink near Bhashan Char in the Bay of Bengal
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- PM Hasina urges cooperation among neighbours for disaster risk reduction
Most Read
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- BNP’s Bogura leaders say Mirza Fakhrul was trying to stop them fighting in elevator
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- BNP will decide Thursday whether to contest Dhaka North mayoral by-polls
- Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say
- BNP to boycott Dhaka North mayoral by-polls, Upazila council elections
- RAB, police shoot dead three 'suspects' in night raids in Cox’s Bazar