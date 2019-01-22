SC upholds ex-forests chief Osman Gani's 12-year jail term
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2019 06:35 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 06:35 PM BdST
The 12-year prison sentence handed to Osman Gani for corruption has been upheld at the Appellate Division on Tuesday.
A bench led by Justice Iman Ali dismissed the appeal filed by the former chief conservator of forests.
"The Appellate Division has dismissed the appeal by the accused Osman Gani, upholding his previous sentence," said Khurshid Alam, the lawyer representing the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The government official was removed from duty following an anti-corruption purge during the caretaker regime for amassing illegal wealth.
In prison since 2007, Gani had his jail term abated for 'good manners' and was released in 2016. He has already served the sentence given by court, said his lawyer AM Amin Uddin.
The currencies were found inside mattresses, pillows, barrels, chests and gold jewellery were found in his storeroom. The findings made headlines and Gani was called 'the king of forests' or 'the devourer of forests’.
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC filed the case on Jul 26, 2007, accusing Gani and his wife for amassing illegal wealth, concealing assets worth around Tk 43 million and withholding information in their wealth statement.
The case’s charge sheet was submitted during the emergency rule. Justice KM Arifur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge Court -10 announced the verdict of 12 year jail term on the case on Jun 5, 2008.
It had fined him Tk 1 million, in default of which he would have to serve an additional year in prison.
The court had also ordered the authorities to confiscate wealth worth Tk 18 million belonging to Gani, and Tk 28 million and 270 tolas (around 3.15 kg) of gold ornaments belonging to his wife Mohsin Ara Gani. Mohsin Ara was also jailed for three years and fined Tk 1 million for ‘assisting’ Gani.
The High Court issued an order on Dec 15, 2015 dismissing Gani’s appeal against the 12-year sentence. \
