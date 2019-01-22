Kamrun Nahar appointed as secretary to Women and Children’s Affairs Ministry
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2019 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 03:12 PM BdST
The government has appointed Principal Information Officer Kamrun Nahar as secretary to the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs.
The service tenure of Nahar, 57, will end in November next year.
Nahar had also worked as the director general of the Bangladesh Film Archive and the vice chairman of Bangladesh Film Censor Board.
She held important positions in the Directorate of Mass Communication and the Directorate of Film and Publication.
Nahar was the first woman to be appointed principal information officer by the government in 2017.
Born in Brahmanbaria, Nahar did her master’s in 1983 from the Social Welfare and Research Institute of Dhaka University. Later, she did a diploma in journalism from the Press Institute of Bangladesh.
She is married to Khandaker Anwarul Islam, senior secretary in the Bridges Division, with their two children.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- School-bound teenager killed in road crash in Chattogram
- Better surveillance will improve progress, quality of project implementation: PM
- Kamrun Nahar appointed as secretary to Women and Children’s Affairs Ministry
- 31 Rohingya ‘taken back’ by BSF after attempt to enter Bangladesh
- President Hamid mourns musician, freedom fighter Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul
- RAB detains suspected militant from village in Chapainawabganj
- Protracted Rohingya crisis might threaten peace, stability in the region: FM tells UNHCR
- KOICA President Lee pledges to continue cooperation with Bangladesh
- Momen hopes China will stand by Bangladesh to resolve Rohingya crisis
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
Most Read
- Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies
- ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- Awami League calls for legal action against Islamist outfit Olama League
- Taliban attack on Afghan security base kills over 100
- West questions elections, human rights record to get facilities: Bangladesh FM
- Facebook's WhatsApp limits text forwards to 5 recipients to curb rumours
- Adani Wilmar signs deal to set up 11 plants in Bangladesh industrial city