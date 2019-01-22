Kamrun Nahar appointed as secretary to Women and Children’s Affairs Ministry

The service tenure of Nahar, 57, will end in November next year.

Nahar had also worked as the director general of the Bangladesh Film Archive and the vice chairman of Bangladesh Film Censor Board.

She held important positions in the Directorate of Mass Communication and the Directorate of Film and Publication.

Nahar was the first woman to be appointed principal information officer by the government in 2017.

Born in Brahmanbaria, Nahar did her master’s in 1983 from the Social Welfare and Research Institute of Dhaka University. Later, she did a diploma in journalism from the Press Institute of Bangladesh.

She is married to Khandaker Anwarul Islam, senior secretary in the Bridges Division, with their two children.