Home > Bangladesh

Kamrun Nahar appointed as secretary to Women and Children’s Affairs Ministry

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jan 2019 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 03:12 PM BdST

The government has appointed Principal Information Officer Kamrun Nahar as secretary to the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs.

The service tenure of Nahar, 57, will end in November next year.

Nahar had also worked as the director general of the Bangladesh Film Archive and the vice chairman of Bangladesh Film Censor Board.

She held important positions in the Directorate of Mass Communication and the Directorate of Film and Publication.

Nahar was the first woman to be appointed principal information officer by the government in 2017.

Born in Brahmanbaria, Nahar did her master’s in 1983 from the Social Welfare and Research Institute of Dhaka University. Later, she did a diploma in journalism from the Press Institute of Bangladesh.

She is married to Khandaker Anwarul Islam, senior secretary in the Bridges Division, with their two children.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Schoolboy dies in road crash

31 Rohingya ‘taken back’ after attempt to enter Bangladesh

Bulbul’s creations will keep him alive: President

Olama League members demonstrating against Hindu extremism, law to prevent child marriage. File Photo

Ban BPL: Olama League

RAB detains militant suspect in Shibganj

Protracted Rohingya crisis may threaten stability: FM

KOICA chief promises continued cooperation

China will be with us on Rohingya: Momen

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.