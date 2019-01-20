Committee to review new wage recommendations for journalists: Hasan Mahmud
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 05:03 PM BdST
A new cabinet committee will be formed to review the recommendations of the ninth wage board on raising the salaries of newspaper and news agency workers, says Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.
Briefing the media at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Sunday, Mahmud said: “I thought of calling a cabinet committee meeting today after speaking to members of the previous cabinet committee. But it wasn't possible to do so because the old committee can no longer deal with these matters as a new government has been formed.”
“A new committee will be formed under the instructions of the prime minister which will then review the recommendations. We will then meet with media leaders and stakeholders, after which we will work on implementing the new wage scale as quickly as possible,” he added.
On Dec 9 of last year, a cabinet committee headed by the cultural affairs minister was formed to review the recommendations of the ninth wage board.
The committee included the minister of industries, the minister of home affairs, the labour minister and the information minister. The information ministry provided secretarial assistance to the committee.
The eighth pay structure for newspaper and news agency workers was announced on Sept 15, 2013, boosting the base wage by 75 percent. It came into effect on Sept 11 of that year.
On Jan 29 of last year, the government formed the ninth wage board led by retired Appellate Division Justice Mohammed Nizamul Huq to set the new salary structure for workers at newspapers and news agencies.
Later, the government announced that journalists and other employees of newspapers and news agencies will receive 45 percent dearness allowance, effective retrospectively from Mar 1.
The head of the ninth wage board, retired Justice Mohammed Nizamul Huq, subsequently submitted its recommendations to the then information minister Hasanul Haq Inu at his Secretariat office on Nov 4.
The wage board recommended an 80 percent base salary increment in the top three wage grades and an 85 percent raise in the bottom three grades, said Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Case report on ex-chief justice SK Sinha deferred
- Jubo League leader hacked to death in Pabna
- Detained drug suspect dies in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Police detain teen for raping a four-year-old child in Feni
- Four die after car crashes into ditch in Narayanganj
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- Mystery of Uttara canal weapons cache still unsolved after 2.5 years
- Two die in bus-truck collision in Brahmanbaria
Most Read
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Mexico fuel pipeline blast kills 73, witnesses describe horror
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- We must work hard to keep winning: Hasina
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- Rape survivor shot dead in India for not withdrawing case
- Mystery of Uttara canal weapons cache still unsolved after 2.5 years
- Indian opposition stages giant joint rally to oust Modi