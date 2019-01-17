Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi phones Abdul Momen
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 09:04 PM BdST
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has congratulated her new Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen over phone.
She expressed her conviction that the "friendly relations between Bangladesh and Indonesia will be augmented further based on mutual understanding and respect in the years ahead," the foreign ministry said.
Momen sought support for early solution to Rohingya issues.
