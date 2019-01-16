Journalists pay tribute to Amanullah Kabir

His body was taken to the National Press Club for a Namaz-e-Janaza around 11:30am on Wednesday.

After the prayer service, various media organisations paid tribute to the senior journalist by placing wreaths over his coffin.

Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir passed away at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University around 12:45am on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first Namaz-e-Janaza for the departed journalist was held at the Darus Salam Furfura Sharif mosque in the capital’s Kalyanpur around 6:30 am.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has mourned the passing of Amanullah Kabir.

“He played a notable role in securing freedom of speech in the country,” said Fakhrul.

“His contributions to journalism are undeniable and he always strived to promote truth and justice. His integrity, dedication and authority are unquestionable and universally recognised.

“At a time when press freedom is under such threat, his death has caused a great deal of sadness among democratically-minded people. It will be difficult to fill the void created by his passing,” he added

His body will be taken to his village of Jamalpur, where Amanullah Kabir will be laid to rest in the family graveyard, his family has said.

A Namaz-e-Janaza will be held around 10am on Thursday before the burial.

The veteran journalist was suffering from diabetes and other complications. Liver-damaging toxins were also found in test, his family earlier said citing physicians.

He was admitted to Dhaka Central International Medical College in Mohammadpur due to the illness two weeks ago. Later he was shifted to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi and then to the BSMMU when his health deteriorated, his daughter Shovan Kabir told bdnews24.com.

He had suffered a massive heart attack three years ago.

Born on Jan 24, 1947 in Jamalpur, Kabir worked with both Bangla and English news outlets over the course of his career.