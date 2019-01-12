Garment workers resume protests in Dhaka

Workers from factories in various parts of Dhaka took to the streets on Saturday.

Workers from Tamanna Garments in Vasantek continued the demonstration on Saturday morning.

“The workers are trying to block the road,” Vasantek Police OC Munshi Sabbir Ahmad told bdnews24.com around 11 am. “We are trying to talk with them.”

Workers from several factories in Shewrapara are also conducting street protests and have blocked traffic near Rokeya Sharoni.

Mirpur Police OC Dadon Fakir told bdnews24.com that police were working to calm the protesters.

The new wage structure in the readymade garments sector is to take effect from January.

Workers say they are not receiving wages according to the new structure. Some workers, they add, are receiving even less than they did before.

The government formed a committee to re-evaluate the wage structure soon after the workers took to the streets to demand fair pay. The committee met on Thursday for the first time.

Committee head Labour Secretary Afroza Khan has given assurances that it will review the allegations regarding the three wage grades coming from workers.

State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian has promised that none of the workers will receive a lower wage than they did before.