Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
Four women have been rescued from a house in Feni where they were allegedly gang-raped and repeatedly tortured over six months.
Police arrested two suspects from the house at Rampur on Wednesday night, said Feni Sadar Police inspector Shahidul Islam.
The suspects are Ariful Islam alias Arman, 33, and Md Omayer, 19. Two more suspects including the landlord reportedly fled the scene before the police raid.
One of the victims has filed an official complaint.
“A man named Kawser Bin Kasem faked romantic relation with them and brought them to the house,” said Md Shahjahan, sub-inspector Feni police outpost.
“Kawser and his accomplices kept them locked inside a house and raped them for six months,” he said.
On Monday, locals heard women screaming in the house and notified the police.
Police raided the house to rescue the women and took them to the local police station. Some criminals fled the house sensing police presence, Shahjahan said.
Fifty-three yaba tablets and various torture tools were found in various rooms of the house, he added. “They were beaten and burned using cigarette stumps and electric shock,” he added.
Evidence of rape was found during preliminary examination of the women, he said. “More information will be available once we have the medical test reports,” he said.
The victims provided their testimonies after they were brought before a court. Police have filed rape and drug cases against the suspects, said Inspector Shahidul.
Police are carrying out drives to arrest Kawser, who is believed to be the main culprit behind the incident, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sudan police use tear gas as protests kill three
- Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day
- Two drug suspects killed in Cox’s Bazar police ‘shootout’
- Court orders probe report on Aritry’s death on Feb 11
- Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
- Singapore PM Lee congratulates Hasina on re-election
- 30 injured in Savar as workers clash with police amid pay protest
- Myanmar claims about rebel bases in Bangladesh are baseless, says foreign ministry
- New parliament begins with first session on Jan 30
- Government to amend law to bring Jamaat-e-Islami to trial, says law minister
Most Read
- Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
- Bangladesh rises four places on Democracy Index
- BNP candidate Sattar wins Brahmanbaria-2 seat after fresh voting in three centres
- Parveen set to become MP, third from Narayanganj’s influential Osman family
- Government appoints private secretaries to new ministers
- Govt pledges swift measures on RMG worker wage as unrest escalates
- Philippine court orders jail for former bank manager over Bangladesh Bank heist
- Bollywood film on former PM Manmohan Singh stirs controversy before election
- Myanmar claims about rebel bases in Bangladesh baseless, says foreign ministry
- Police arrest two for strangling Demra children after attempted rape