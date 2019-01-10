Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house

Police arrested two suspects from the house at Rampur on Wednesday night, said Feni Sadar Police inspector Shahidul Islam.

The suspects are Ariful Islam alias Arman, 33, and Md Omayer, 19. Two more suspects including the landlord reportedly fled the scene before the police raid.

One of the victims has filed an official complaint.

“A man named Kawser Bin Kasem faked romantic relation with them and brought them to the house,” said Md Shahjahan, sub-inspector Feni police outpost.

“Kawser and his accomplices kept them locked inside a house and raped them for six months,” he said.

On Monday, locals heard women screaming in the house and notified the police.

Police raided the house to rescue the women and took them to the local police station. Some criminals fled the house sensing police presence, Shahjahan said.

Fifty-three yaba tablets and various torture tools were found in various rooms of the house, he added. “They were beaten and burned using cigarette stumps and electric shock,” he added.

Evidence of rape was found during preliminary examination of the women, he said. “More information will be available once we have the medical test reports,” he said.

The victims provided their testimonies after they were brought before a court. Police have filed rape and drug cases against the suspects, said Inspector Shahidul.

Police are carrying out drives to arrest Kawser, who is believed to be the main culprit behind the incident, he added.