Two workers killed in Thakurgaon bridge collapse
Thakurgaon Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST
A girder of an old bridge has collapsed killing two workers and injuring three others during repairs in Thakurgaon’s Haripur Upazila.
Around 10 workers were working at the site in Bujruk village when the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, Bakua Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kashem Barsha told bdnews24.com.
Azibul Islam, 45, and Tariqul Islam, 27, from Jamun village died on the spot while the injured workers were admitted to Haripur Upazila Health Complex, the UP chairman said.
The bodies were handed over to the families, Haripur Police Station OC Md Amiruzzaman said.
“We will take legal action if anyone files a complaint,” he added.
Contractor Ram Babu, who got the job to repair the bridge under the Local Government and Engineering Department, said the families of the victims will get financial help.
