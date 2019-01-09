Home > Bangladesh

New parliament begins with first session on Jan 30

  Parliament Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST

The first session of the new parliament is scheduled to begin on Jan 30.

President Md Abdul Hamid decided that the assembly will convene at 3pm, said an official of the parliament secretariat on Wednesday.

According to rules, a new speaker and deputy speaker will be elected during the first session. 

The Awami League has returned to power for the third consecutive term, securing 257 seats of the 298 seats where voting for the general election was held on Dec 30.

The Grand Alliance, the coalition headed by the ruling party, secured an absolute majority with 288 seats won by its candidates. 

