New parliament begins with first session on Jan 30
Parliament Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
The first session of the new parliament is scheduled to begin on Jan 30.
President Md Abdul Hamid decided that the assembly will convene at 3pm, said an official of the parliament secretariat on Wednesday.
According to rules, a new speaker and deputy speaker will be elected during the first session.
The Awami League has returned to power for the third consecutive term, securing 257 seats of the 298 seats where voting for the general election was held on Dec 30.
The Grand Alliance, the coalition headed by the ruling party, secured an absolute majority with 288 seats won by its candidates.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New parliament begins with first session on Jan 30
- Government to amend law to bring Jamaat-e-Islami to trial, says law minister
- Government appoints private secretaries to new ministers
- Abducted child’s body found after detained ‘kidnapper’ dies in police shootout in Jashore
- PM Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
- Police arrest two for strangling Demra children after attempted rape
- Garment workers protest on fourth day, despite assurance of wage review
- BRTC workers call off strike
- BRTC workers continue to strike for a second day
- Tungipara set to welcome Sheikh Hasina, new cabinet
Most Read
- State Minister Palak gets flak for helmet-less ride to work
- Hasina warns ministers against being carefree, says they are under her watch
- Govt to review garment worker wage amid protests
- Garment workers continue protests for third day in Dhaka
- Information Minister Hasan Mahmud vows action against ‘shady’ news websites
- RMG worker dies in Savar amid unrest over pay hike
- India says non-Muslim migrants have nowhere to go, should get citizenship
- Education Minister Dipu Moni says she will welcome criticism
- Man killed by mob in Chattogram was not an extortionist, family say
- World Bank's Kim to join Global Infrastructure Partners