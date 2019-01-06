Home > Bangladesh

New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is making a new start in forming her third consecutive government by bringing a number of new faces to her cabinet.
After the astonishing landslide in the 11th national parliamentary polls, the prime minister has formed a cabinet of 47 members. Twenty-four of the ministers are new to the cabinet.

Hasina has brought back three members who had previously served her cabinet but not her second term. Two ministers of state have now been promoted to the position of ministers.

Of the 19 appointed as ministers of state, all but three are new. Three new faces are also entering the cabinet as deputy ministers.

Hasina’s new administration has dropped 34 members of the previous cabinet. 
 
The heavyweights dropped from the cabinet include AMA Muhith, Tofail Ahmed, Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasim, Shajahan Khan, AH Mahmood Ali, Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haq Inu. 
 
The new cabinet inducted two technocrats.

This is the first time in Bangladesh's history that the names of cabinet members have been announced prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Cabinet Division, Public Administration, Defence, Armed Forces, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Women and Children’s Affairs

 

MINISTERMINISTRY
AKM Mozammel HaqueLiberation War Affairs
Obaidul QuaderRoad Transport and Bridges
Md Abdur RazzaqueAgriculture
Asaduzzaman KhanHome Affairs
Hasan MahmudInformation
Anisul HuqLaw, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
AHM Mustafa KamalFinance
Md Tajul IslamLGRD
Dipu MoniEducation
AK Abdul MomenForeign Affairs
MA MannanPlanning
Nurul Majid Mahmud HumayunIndustries
Golam Dastagir GaziTextiles and Jute
Zahid MalekHealth and Family Planning
Sadhan Chandra MajumderFood
Tipu MunshiCommerce
Nuruzzaman AhmedSocial Welfare
SM Rezaul KarimHousing and Public Works
Md Shahab UddinEnvironment, Forest and Climate Change
Bir Bahadur Ushwe SingChittagong Hill Tract Affairs
Saifuzzaman ChowdhuryLand
Nurul Islam Shujon Railways
Yeafesh OsmanScience and Technology
Mustafa JabbarPost, Telecommunication and IT

    

STATE MINISTER

MINISTRY

Kamal Ahmed Majumder

Industries

Imran Ahmad

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment

Zahid Ahsan Russell

Youth and Sports

Nasrul Hamid

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources

Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru

Fisheries and Livestock

Monnujan Sufian

Labour

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

Shipping

Zakir Hossain

Primary and Mass Education

Shahriar Alam

Foreign Affairs

Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Information and Communication Technology

Farhad Hossain

Public Administration

Swapan Bhattacharya

LGRD 

Zahid Faruk

Water Resources

Murad Hasan

Health and Family Planning

Sharif Ahmed

Social Welfare

KM Khalid

Cultural Affairs

Md Enamur Rahman

Disaster Management and Relief

Md Mahbub Ali

Civil Aviation and Tourism

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah

Religious Affairs

   

DEPUTY MINISTER

MINISTRY

Habibun Nahar

Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Md AKM Enamul Haque Shamim

Water Resources

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel

Education

 

 

