New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members

After the astonishing landslide in the 11th national parliamentary polls, the prime minister has formed a cabinet of 47 members. Twenty-four of the ministers are new to the cabinet.

Hasina has brought back three members who had previously served her cabinet but not her second term. Two ministers of state have now been promoted to the position of ministers.

Of the 19 appointed as ministers of state, all but three are new. Three new faces are also entering the cabinet as deputy ministers.

Hasina’s new administration has dropped 34 members of the previous cabinet.



The heavyweights dropped from the cabinet include AMA Muhith, Tofail Ahmed, Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasim, Shajahan Khan, AH Mahmood Ali, Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haq Inu.



The new cabinet inducted two technocrats.

This is the first time in Bangladesh's history that the names of cabinet members have been announced prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Cabinet Division, Public Administration, Defence, Armed Forces, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Women and Children’s Affairs

MINISTER MINISTRY AKM Mozammel Haque Liberation War Affairs Obaidul Quader Road Transport and Bridges Md Abdur Razzaque Agriculture Asaduzzaman Khan Home Affairs Hasan Mahmud Information Anisul Huq Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs AHM Mustafa Kamal Finance Md Tajul Islam LGRD Dipu Moni Education AK Abdul Momen Foreign Affairs MA Mannan Planning Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun Industries Golam Dastagir Gazi Textiles and Jute Zahid Malek Health and Family Planning Sadhan Chandra Majumder Food Tipu Munshi Commerce Nuruzzaman Ahmed Social Welfare SM Rezaul Karim Housing and Public Works Md Shahab Uddin Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing Chittagong Hill Tract Affairs Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Land Nurul Islam Shujon Railways Yeafesh Osman Science and Technology Mustafa Jabbar Post, Telecommunication and IT

STATE MINISTER MINISTRY Kamal Ahmed Majumder Industries Imran Ahmad Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Zahid Ahsan Russell Youth and Sports Nasrul Hamid Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru Fisheries and Livestock Monnujan Sufian Labour Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury Shipping Zakir Hossain Primary and Mass Education Shahriar Alam Foreign Affairs Zunaid Ahmed Palak Information and Communication Technology Farhad Hossain Public Administration Swapan Bhattacharya LGRD Zahid Faruk Water Resources Murad Hasan Health and Family Planning Sharif Ahmed Social Welfare KM Khalid Cultural Affairs Md Enamur Rahman Disaster Management and Relief Md Mahbub Ali Civil Aviation and Tourism Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Religious Affairs