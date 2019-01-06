New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is making a new start in forming her third consecutive government by bringing a number of new faces to her cabinet.
Related Stories
After the astonishing landslide in the 11th national parliamentary polls, the prime minister has formed a cabinet of 47 members. Twenty-four of the ministers are new to the cabinet.
Hasina has brought back three members who had previously served her cabinet but not her second term. Two ministers of state have now been promoted to the position of ministers.
Of the 19 appointed as ministers of state, all but three are new. Three new faces are also entering the cabinet as deputy ministers.
Hasina’s new administration has dropped 34 members of the previous cabinet.
The heavyweights dropped from the cabinet include AMA Muhith, Tofail Ahmed, Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasim, Shajahan Khan, AH Mahmood Ali, Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haq Inu.
The new cabinet inducted two technocrats.
This is the first time in Bangladesh's history that the names of cabinet members have been announced prior to the swearing-in ceremony.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
|MINISTER
|MINISTRY
|AKM Mozammel Haque
|Liberation War Affairs
|Obaidul Quader
|Road Transport and Bridges
|Md Abdur Razzaque
|Agriculture
|Asaduzzaman Khan
|Home Affairs
|Hasan Mahmud
|Information
|Anisul Huq
|Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
|AHM Mustafa Kamal
|Finance
|Md Tajul Islam
|LGRD
|Dipu Moni
|Education
|AK Abdul Momen
|Foreign Affairs
|MA Mannan
|Planning
|Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun
|Industries
|Golam Dastagir Gazi
|Textiles and Jute
|Zahid Malek
|Health and Family Planning
|Sadhan Chandra Majumder
|Food
|Tipu Munshi
|Commerce
|Nuruzzaman Ahmed
|Social Welfare
|SM Rezaul Karim
|Housing and Public Works
|Md Shahab Uddin
|Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing
|Chittagong Hill Tract Affairs
|Saifuzzaman Chowdhury
|Land
|Nurul Islam Shujon
|Railways
|Yeafesh Osman
|Science and Technology
|Mustafa Jabbar
|Post, Telecommunication and IT
STATE MINISTER
MINISTRY
Kamal Ahmed Majumder
Industries
Imran Ahmad
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment
Zahid Ahsan Russell
Youth and Sports
Nasrul Hamid
Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru
Fisheries and Livestock
Monnujan Sufian
Labour
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury
Shipping
Zakir Hossain
Primary and Mass Education
Shahriar Alam
Foreign Affairs
Zunaid Ahmed Palak
Information and Communication Technology
Farhad Hossain
Public Administration
Swapan Bhattacharya
LGRD
Zahid Faruk
Water Resources
Murad Hasan
Health and Family Planning
Sharif Ahmed
Social Welfare
KM Khalid
Cultural Affairs
Md Enamur Rahman
Disaster Management and Relief
Md Mahbub Ali
Civil Aviation and Tourism
Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah
Religious Affairs
DEPUTY MINISTER
MINISTRY
Habibun Nahar
Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Md AKM Enamul Haque Shamim
Water Resources
Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel
Education
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Workers leave Airport Road after five hours of protest
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- Election day gang-rape: Seven suspects on remand
- Two killed in train accidents in Chattogram
- New cabinet to be announced at 5pm
- Awami League leaders pay tribute to Syed Ashraf
- Two killed in Netrokona road accident
- Ridesharing companies breach registration rules
- Labour protest blocks Uttara road
- Passenger killed in Barishal launch accident
Most Read
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- New cabinet to be announced at 5pm
- Labour protest blocks Uttara road
- Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
- Kamal Hossain signals two Gono Forum leaders may take oath
- China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism
- Student from Bangladeshi family aims to become Hong Kong’s first ethnic minority lawmaker
- Syed Ashraf’s mortal remains flown home from Bangkok
- In price and value, Chinese phone makers outpace Apple in much of the world
- Pompeo plans to press Saudi leaders over killing of Khashoggi