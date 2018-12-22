US, UK irked by Bangladesh’s failure to allow in election observers

In a statement, it said they are “disappointed by the government of Bangladesh’s inability to grant credentials and issue visas within the timeframe necessary to conduct a credible international monitoring mission to the majority of international election monitors from the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), which the United States funded through the National Democratic Institute.”

As a result, ANFREL was forced to cancel its observation mission for the December 30 national election, Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said on Saturday.

British Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field in a tweet “condemned violence and expressed concern that some NGOs are being prevented from observing the election”. He did not name any NGO.

The US said the lack of an international observation mission makes it even more important for the government of Bangladesh to complete the accreditation of all the local NGOs that constitute the Election Working Group, which includes some funded by USAID, so they can conduct the vital work of monitoring the election.

“In the lead up to any democratic election there must be space for peaceful expression and assembly; for independent media to do its job covering electoral developments; for participants to have access to information; and for all individuals to be able to partake in the electoral process without harassment, intimidation, or violence.”

“We encourage the government of Bangladesh to uphold its commitment to a democratic process by ensuring all Bangladeshis are free to peacefully express themselves and participate in December 30 election.”