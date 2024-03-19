    বাংলা

    BSF returns body of teenager shot dead near Bangladesh-India border

    15-year-old Saddam was grazing his cattle near the border when the BSF opened fire on him

    Moulvibazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2024, 08:29 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 08:29 AM

    The body of a Bangladeshi teenager who was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura Upazila has been handed over to the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB).

    The officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station, Ali Mahmud, said that the dead body of the 15-year-old was handed over to the family after the official handover took place on Monday afternoon.

    According to the locals, Saddam Hossain, 15, and Siddekur Rahman, 34, were grazing their cattle near the Muraichhara border on Sunday afternoon when BSF personnel opened fire at them for moving closer to the zero line.

    Saddam died on the spot, while Siddekur sustained severe injuries from the gunfire.

    Siddekur was taken to Moulvibazar 250-bed hospital for treatment following the incident. However, he was later transferred to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

    RELATED STORIES
    179 Myanmar BGP personnel flee across border into Bangladesh in a day
    179 Myanmar BGP men flee into Bangladesh
    They came in from Myanmar’s Angthapaya camp, says the BGB
    No more killings at borders, say BGB and BSF at conference
    No more killing at borders, say BGB and BSF
    The Indian and Bangladeshi border forces agreed to refrain from using lethal weapons while stepping up cooperation
    I pray a tragedy like the Peelkhana massacre is never repeated, says PM Hasina
    I pray Peelkhana massacre is never repeated: Hasina
    The prime minister said bearing the loss of loved ones was very tough and nobody knew it better than her
    India’s BSF hands over body of Bangladesh sepoy after 48 hours
    India’s BSF hands over body of BGB sepoy after 48 hours
    The sepoy was killed early on Monday morning, the BGB had earlier said in a statement

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp