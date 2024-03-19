BSF returns body of teenager shot dead near Bangladesh-India border

The body of a Bangladeshi teenager who was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura Upazila has been handed over to the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB).

The officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station, Ali Mahmud, said that the dead body of the 15-year-old was handed over to the family after the official handover took place on Monday afternoon.

According to the locals, Saddam Hossain, 15, and Siddekur Rahman, 34, were grazing their cattle near the Muraichhara border on Sunday afternoon when BSF personnel opened fire at them for moving closer to the zero line.

Saddam died on the spot, while Siddekur sustained severe injuries from the gunfire.

Siddekur was taken to Moulvibazar 250-bed hospital for treatment following the incident. However, he was later transferred to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after his condition deteriorated.