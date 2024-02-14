How’s Tentultala ground in Kalabagan 2 years after halt on plans to build police station? 

CURRENT CONDITION OF THE GROUND

The boundary wall hastily erected overnight by police during a dispute over control of the field has not been completely removed, leaving its foundation exposed. The remaining portions of the wall are also fragile, posing a danger to children playing in the area.

Seven months ago, Dhaka WASA left construction materials on the field after renovating a pump house in Kalabagan. However, not all the materials were properly removed, leaving mounds of mud and pieces of bricks scattered around the field. These materials can potentially cause harm to children.

During a visit to the field near Panthapath, teenagers were seen playing with bats and balls in the dusty area. The field also has three badminton courts where games are played in the evening.

However, food packets and small construction materials were strewn across the field, and a pile of soil was seen on one side.

Priyangshu, now a first year undergrad, was among those playing cricket on the field,