How’s Tentultala ground in Kalabagan 2 years after halt on plans to build police station? 

Amidst protests by citizens around two years ago, the government agreed to turn Tentultala field in Dhaka’s Kalabagan into a playground, ditching plans to build a police station there.
The field remains unsuitable for children to play with no progress made in this period.
It looks like a dumping ground with garbage, fallen boundary walls, and construction debris from the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority.
Children still play in the field despite the risks of being injured.
Activist Syeda Ratna and her son Isa Abdullah Priyangshu, who led the 2022 movement to protect the field, urge government intervention to enhance its suitability for young residents.
However, the police, as the field's owners, are not taking any initiative, while the city corporation disclaims responsibility, citing a lack of jurisdiction.
The fate of the field became a hot topic of discussion when Ratna and her son were detained by police for 13 hours on charges of obstructing government duties as they were protesting against the building of the Kalabagan Police Station on the field in April 2022.
Eventually, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal responded to protests and followed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive to ditch the plans to build a police station there.
CURRENT CONDITION OF THE GROUND
The boundary wall hastily erected overnight by police during a dispute over control of the field has not been completely removed, leaving its foundation exposed. The remaining portions of the wall are also fragile, posing a danger to children playing in the area.
Seven months ago, Dhaka WASA left construction materials on the field after renovating a pump house in Kalabagan. However, not all the materials were properly removed, leaving mounds of mud and pieces of bricks scattered around the field. These materials can potentially cause harm to children.
During a visit to the field near Panthapath, teenagers were seen playing with bats and balls in the dusty area. The field also has three badminton courts where games are played in the evening.
However, food packets and small construction materials were strewn across the field, and a pile of soil was seen on one side.
Priyangshu, now a first year undergrad, was among those playing cricket on the field,
He said children of all ages had used to gather in large numbers to play on the field in the past, but the number has decreased significantly.
Ratna, also present at the field, expressed concern about the hastily erected wall.
She mentioned that the wall was constructed overnight without proper stabilisation, and when the prime minister's announcement halted the work, the construction was left incomplete.
Children have managed to break down parts of the wall, making it unstable and unsafe for playing.
WHO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTENANCE?
During the announcement of Hasina's decision, Kamal informed reporters that the ground would remain as it was, allowing children to continue playing there.
However, he clarified that the ground belonged to the police, who would also be responsible for its maintenance.
Priyanshu mentioned that local representatives promised to improve the field during the protests but nothing happened.
He recounted how his mother spoke with the previous MP, who pledged to hold a meeting and clean the field, but no action was taken.
Priyanshu shared that they raised funds to place benches on the field, as they felt it was important to enhance its beauty.
He expressed disappointment at the overall state of the field.
He attributed the accumulation of dirt to a recent renovation project near the field, which left debris and caused damage to the area.
Ratna echoed Priyangshu's sentiments, highlighting the lack of maintenance by government agencies or elected representatives over the past two years.
Zakir Hossain, head of Nagorik Uddyog, a non-governmental Bangladeshi human rights and development organisation, emphasised the need for renovation of the field. It is the responsibility of the state to beautify it, he said and suggested involving local government officials to address the issue.
However, police and Dhaka South City Corporation provided a contrasting view on maintenance responsibilities.
Kalabagan Police Station chief Mofizul Alam said that cleanliness and creating a suitable play environment for children were tasks assigned to the city corporation.
In response, DSCC spokesperson Abu Naser said the Tentultala ground fell outside their jurisdiction, placing the responsibility for maintenance on the police.
He said the city corporation was only accountable for resources and public spaces within their jurisdiction.
Regarding ownership disputes, a circular from the DMP on Apr 26, 2022, indicated that the land belonged to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
After payment and registration, ownership was transferred to the police on Mar 27 of that year.
FEAR OF ENCROACHMENT CONTINUES
Ratna and Priyangshu said the episode surrounding the protests two years ago left the children of the area in fears. During the police station construction, a video circulated on social media showed children being made to do squats by holding their ears, which led to decreased attendance at the field.
Priyangshu mentioned that despite organising events and inviting them, children were reluctant to come.
Ratna said the presence of a parked police car near the field recently caused unease among the children who are typically not afraid when a police vehicle passes by.
They still worry that someone influential might try to take over the field.
She believes this fear will dissipate if a government organisation makes the field suitable for children to play.
"Then the children will understand that the field belongs to them. Currently, they don't perceive it as theirs."
RATNA'S PROTEST
The area, though not particularly spacious, had become a popular hangout spot for local children and teenagers over the years.
In April 2022, plans were made to construct the Kalabagan Police Station building on that field.
Local resident Ratna, also a member of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi, opposed the plan and led a movement to protect the field.
On Apr 24, police took control of the field and began constructing the boundary wall.
Ratna, along with her son, went live on Facebook during the protests there, but police intervened and eventually detained them both.
Media coverage of the incident sparked strong reactions. After 13 hours, police released them on a bond that the law-enforcing agency would be free to take legal action if they resumed protests.
Despite the release, criticism continued to mount. Environmentalists and civic organisations rallied in support of Ratna the following day.
Several notable public figures, including Khushi Kabir, lawyer Syeda Rizawana Hasan, architect Iqbal Habib and Sangeeta Imam, met the home minister to request the Tentultala ground be allowed to remain as it was.
Under pressure, Home Minister Kamal announced that the fate of the field and the police station would be determined through discussion.
The next day, the DMP issued a notice declaring the Kalabagan ground as a playing field.
On Apr 28, the home minister stated at the secretariat that the field would remain untouched, to be maintained by the police, as per the prime minister's decision.
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]