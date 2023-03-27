    বাংলা

    Lightning strikes kill two men in Barishal

    The charred body of 69-year-old Shahid was found on a boat while the body of his son-in-law was stuck in a fishing net

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 March 2023, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2023, 08:47 AM

    Two fishermen have been killed in lightning strikes while fishing on a river in Barishal’s Mehendiganj Upazila.

    The incident took place on the Gazaria River early on Monday, said Md Mojibur Rahman, sub-inspector of Kaliganj River Police Outpost in Mehendiganj.

    The dead men have been identified as Shahid Biswas, 69, a resident of Char Ekkaria Union, and his son-in-law Rasel Baperi, 32, a resident of Mehediganj Sadar Union.

    Shahid and his son-in-law Rasel went to the Gazaria River to catch fish after offering Taraweeh prayers. They died in lightning strikes at some time during the night, according to Rafique Dafadar, a member of Village Police in Char Ekkaria Union.

    “Fellow fishermen found Shahid’s burnt body on the boat in the morning while Rasel’s floating body was stuck in a fishing net.”

    The authorities granted permission for the burial of Shahid and Rasel as their families filed no complaints, SI Mojibur said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Planes are parked at the Munich Airport during a strike called by the German trade union Verdi over a wage dispute, in Munich, Germany, March 26, 2023.
    In inflation-hit Germany, massive strike over pay to cripple transport
    The strikes are the latest in months of industrial action that has hit major European economies
    Bangladesh eases corrections to birth and death registrations
    Corrections to birth, death registrations eased
    The corrections can now be made at the local offices of city corporations and union councils
    Why We Fight: A short story on 1971
    Why We Fight: A short story on 1971
    Rasel, 18, had always thought of himself as a pacifist. Then came the horrible night of Mar 25, 1971
    The blast left Sheema Oxygen Ltd plant devastated in Sitakunda, Chattogram.
    Owners call of strike at Sitakunda oxygen plants
    One of the owners says the authorities apologised for the “public disgrace” of Parvez Uddin Shantu, a director of the blast-ravaged Sheema Oxygen factory

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain