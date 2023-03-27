Lightning strikes kill two men in Barishal

Two fishermen have been killed in lightning strikes while fishing on a river in Barishal’s Mehendiganj Upazila.
The incident took place on the Gazaria River early on Monday, said Md Mojibur Rahman, sub-inspector of Kaliganj River Police Outpost in Mehendiganj.
The dead men have been identified as Shahid Biswas, 69, a resident of Char Ekkaria Union, and his son-in-law Rasel Baperi, 32, a resident of Mehediganj Sadar Union.
Shahid and his son-in-law Rasel went to the Gazaria River to catch fish after offering Taraweeh prayers. They died in lightning strikes at some time during the night, according to Rafique Dafadar, a member of Village Police in Char Ekkaria Union.
“Fellow fishermen found Shahid’s burnt body on the boat in the morning while Rasel’s floating body was stuck in a fishing net.”
The authorities granted permission for the burial of Shahid and Rasel as their families filed no complaints, SI Mojibur said.