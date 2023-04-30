RAB arrests Gaibandha war crimes convict Montaj, sentenced to death in 2019

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Montaj Ali Bepari alias Momtaj, a fugitive who was sentenced to death in a 1971 war crimes case.
The elite force said in a message on Saturday that Montaj had been on the run for a long time, and the RAB-3 arrested him at Chandra of Kaliakair in Gazipur.
More details will be revealed at a press conference on Sunday, it said.
On Oct 15, 2019, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Montaj and four other members of Razakar, a wartime collaborating force of the Pakistan Army, to death for crimes against humanity in Gaibandha.
The charges against them included abduction, murder, torture, looting, killing and forced emigration in 1971.
According to the 176-page verdict, all four charges levelled by the prosecution against the accused were proved beyond doubt. The defendants were sentenced to death on each charge.