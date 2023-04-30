RAB arrests Gaibandha war crimes convict Montaj, sentenced to death in 2019

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Montaj Ali Bepari alias Momtaj, a fugitive who was sentenced to death in a 1971 war crimes case.

The elite force said in a message on Saturday that Montaj had been on the run for a long time, and the RAB-3 arrested him at Chandra of Kaliakair in Gazipur.

More details will be revealed at a press conference on Sunday, it said.