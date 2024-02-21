Journalist Ilias murder suspect ‘dies by suicide’ in Narayangaj jail

A man accused of killing journalist Ilias Hossain in Narayanganj has died by what prison authorities say suicide in jail.

The body of Tushar Mia, 28, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room on the fifth floor of Narayanganj District Jail on Tuesday evening, said the prison facility’s Superintendent Mokammel Hosain.

The floor is off limits to inmates, but Tushar somehow managed to enter the room when prisoners were allowed to leave their cells and walk or play inside the compound, Mokammel said.