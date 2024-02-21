Journalist Ilias murder suspect ‘dies by suicide’ in Narayangaj jail

A man accused of killing journalist Ilias Hossain in Narayanganj has died by what prison authorities say suicide in jail.
The body of Tushar Mia, 28, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room on the fifth floor of Narayanganj District Jail on Tuesday evening, said the prison facility’s Superintendent Mokammel Hosain.
The floor is off limits to inmates, but Tushar somehow managed to enter the room when prisoners were allowed to leave their cells and walk or play inside the compound, Mokammel said.
He was taken to Narayanganj General Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.
Tushar, the key suspect in the case, was arrested after Ilias was hacked to death in Bandar Upazila on Oct 11, 2020.
Mokammel said Tushar had been worried as his family failed to secure bail for him despite several attempts. He started offering prayers regularly and limited communication with other inmates a few months ago.
“He might have died by suicide from frustration over failure to get bail, or fear of punishment in trial,” Mokammel said.
Golam Mostafa, chief of Bandar Police Station, said they handed the body to Tushar’s family on Wednesday afternoon after a post-mortem examination.