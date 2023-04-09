Bangladesh to allow motorcyclists to use highways during Eid

Bangladesh will allow motorcycles to run on highways during the upcoming Eid, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Qauder.

However, the motorcyclists will have to keep to a separate lane on the highways and will not be allowed to use the Padma Bridge, Quader said at a preparatory meeting at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority in Dhaka office on Sunday.

The government banned the movement of motorcycles on the highways during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays last year in July following the revelation of data that indicated almost half of the highway accidents that took place during the previous Eid-ul-Fitr holidays involved motorcycles.