Four die in overnight road accidents in Dhaka

A man in his 70s and a boy as young as 11 are among four people who have lost their lives in separate road traffic accidents in Dhaka.

Two people died at Mohammadpur while the other two died in accidents in Banani and Jatrabari on Thursday night.

Two children were tossed off a motorcycle near the Mayur Villa adjacent to Mohammadpur Bus Stand around 11:45pm. Three people were riding the motorcycle.

Trader Abdul Hai Liton shut his shop around 11pm and was on his way home in Waspur from Mohammadpur Town Hall along with his son Rifat, 11, and brother-in-law Fahad, 17, riding a motorbike.