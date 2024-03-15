    বাংলা

    Four die in overnight road accidents in Dhaka

    The dead include two children

    A man in his 70s and a boy as young as 11 are among four people who have lost their lives in separate road traffic accidents in Dhaka.

    Two people died at Mohammadpur while the other two died in accidents in Banani and Jatrabari on Thursday night.

    Two children were tossed off a motorcycle near the Mayur Villa adjacent to Mohammadpur Bus Stand around 11:45pm. Three people were riding the motorcycle.

    Trader Abdul Hai Liton shut his shop around 11pm and was on his way home in Waspur from Mohammadpur Town Hall along with his son Rifat, 11, and brother-in-law Fahad, 17, riding a motorbike.

    “A covered van hit the motorbike from rear when it reached the Mayur Villa adjacent to Mohammadpur Bus Stand,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Azizul Islam.

    All three riders were tossed off and fell on the road with Rifat dying on the spot. Fahad was admitted to the Popular Hospital where he died on Friday morning, he said.

    Police seized the covered van and arrested its driver Abu Zahid Raju.

    In a separate incident, Shahjahan, 72, a pedestrian, died after an unidentified vehicle hit him at the Kakoli intersection in Banani around 10pm on Thursday, according to Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of Banani Police Station.

    "The pedestrian, a private service holder, met with an accident while crossing the street.”

    Police were yet to find the vehicle that hit Shahjahan.

    Meanwhile, another pedestrian, Abul Kalam Azad, died in another road accident when an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, according to Jatrabari Police Station chief Forman Ali.

    The officer, however, could not provide further details about the deceased.

