Government appoints 41 deputy, 67 assistant attorneys general to Supreme Court

The interim government has appointed 41 deputy attorneys general (DAGs) and 67 assistant attorneys general (AAGs) to represent the state in the Appellate and High Court divisions of the Supreme Court.

The decision was announced in two separate notifications signed by Solicitor Monjurul Hossain.

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on Aug 5, 2024, a wave of resignations swept through the Attorney General’s Office.

On Aug 8 last year, senior Supreme Court lawyer Md Asaduzzaman was appointed attorney general.

Later, on Aug 13, the government named lawyers Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Aneek R Haque, and Mohammad Arshadur Rouf as additional attorneys general.

The reshuffle continued on Aug 28, with 66 deputy attorneys general and 161 assistant attorneys general joining, bringing over 200 new officials into the office.