Hasina wants focus on corrections of teen gangs, not treating them as criminals

Sheikh Hasina has asked the home and social welfare ministries to pay special attention while dealing with issues related to gangs of teens.

The prime minister says treating them as criminals may turn them into real criminals.

She prioritised corrections over treating these teenage and youth delinquents like other criminals.

Hasina discussed the issue in a cabinet meeting at her office on Monday, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

“The prime minister has issued special instructions to everyone to be involved in the process of dealing with teen gangs,” he said.