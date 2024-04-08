    বাংলা

    Hasina wants focus on corrections of teen gangs, not treating them as criminals

    She says treating them as criminals may turn them into real criminals

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 April 2024, 03:22 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 03:22 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has asked the home and social welfare ministries to pay special attention while dealing with issues related to gangs of teens.

    The prime minister says treating them as criminals may turn them into real criminals.

    She prioritised corrections over treating these teenage and youth delinquents like other criminals.

    Hasina discussed the issue in a cabinet meeting at her office on Monday, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

    “The prime minister has issued special instructions to everyone to be involved in the process of dealing with teen gangs,” he said.

    “She asked the home and social welfare ministries to shun traditional methods designed for criminals and adopt a special approach while dealing with the boys,” Mahbub said.

    “Don’t make them criminals eventually even if they commit a crime. They should have a chance for correction,” Mahbub quoted Hasina as saying.

    Bangladesh currently has three juvenile correction centres and the prime minister asked to increase and expand these facilities in such a way that will allow them to play their expected roles in society and state, Mahbub said.

    “She recommended counselling and keeping psychologists in dealing with juvenile delinquents. She also asked authorities to involve guardians, teachers and local government representatives in the system.”

