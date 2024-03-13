    বাংলা

    Bangladesh attempting to rescue sailors through ‘second party’, says foreign minister

    The relevant authorities have been informed of the situation, Hasan Mahmud says

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 March 2024, 12:42 PM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 12:42 PM

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud says the government has been unable to establish contact with the pirates who hijacked the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah in the Indian Ocean, taking 23 sailors on board hostage.

    But they are still ‘working’ to rescue them, he said.

    “We are trying through a second party and have informed those necessary.”

    The minister’s comments came after a seminar at Dhaka University on Wednesday afternoon.

    “We have reported the incident to the [IMB Piracy Reporting Centre] in Kuala Lumpur, the [Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region] in New Delhi, and all aerial naval ships, including those of Singapore, USA, UK, and China. We are trying other methods to communicate with them as well.”

    “The detective agencies are working on it. The prime minister is extremely concerned about the situation. The matter was officially discussed in the cabinet as well.”

    The MV Abdullah was hijacked by Somali pirates on Tuesday. They families of the 23 Bangladeshi sailors on board say the pirates threatened to kill each of their hostages one by one unless a ransom is paid.

    Asked how the hostages would be freed and whether the pirates would be sent a ransom, the foreign minister said, “Our goal is to free the ship and its sailors. But our strategy cannot be discussed in public.”

    “Previously, another ship owned by the same company was hijacked by pirates. The ship and its crew were rescued three months later.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladeshi sailors held hostage by Somali pirates detail hijacking ordeal
    How Somali pirates seized a Bangladeshi vessel
    The pirates approached the MV Abdullah on a hijacked Iranian fishing boat and launched their attack, according to a crew member
    Bangladesh working to repatriate Myanmar border guards: FM
    Govt working to repatriate Myanmar border guards: FM
    As many as 177 border guards, along with some civilians, entered Bangladesh and were subsequently pushed back, says the foreign minister
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;এমভি আবদুল্লাহ, ফাইল ছবি&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Pirates hijack Bangladeshi ship, hold 23 sailors hostage
    The MV Abdullah was carrying coal from Mozambique to the UAE when it was captured
    Foreign Minister Mahmud calls for ban on deadly weapons at border with India
    Mahmud seeks ban on deadly weapons on India border
    The foreign minister spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his first bilateral visit abroad

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman